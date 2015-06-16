Every single amiibo announced over E3

The Amiibo craze has become even bigger than we expected, and we see no reason for Nintendo to stop milking this cash cow any time soon. E3 2015 saw another dump of figurines, and we must own them all.

We'll be turning this into a full gallery of all the available Amiibo and the games they're compatible with, but for the meantime here's a lineup of the Amiibo announced over E3 2015. You wallet is already trembling with fear.