Xbox One beating PS4 in Amazon pre-orders ahead of E3

The fanboy rivalry is still strong with the new generation of console gaming, as Amazon UK reports almost neck-and-neck pre-orders for the Xbox One and PS4.

However, the Xbox One is creeping ahead with 2.4 per cent more pre-order sales than Sony's rivaling console, pushing it into the lead as E3 2013 kicks off today.

Xbox One or PS4? Find out where we stand right now.

Things continue to get interesting though: Amazon says pre-orders for the Xbox One are already 20 per cent higher than they were before the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005.

Clash of the titans

With Microsoft and Sony both set to showcase their consoles and games at E3 later today, there's no telling how the pre-order race might change. After all, we're yet to even lock our eyes on the PS4 in all its glory.

Several days ago, Microsoft clarified that the Xbox One will restrict the way used games are sold, causing a furore among the gaming community.

But perhaps people aren't quite as fazed as we thought. At the end of the day, gamers want games. And if Microsoft can deliver enough titles at E3 today, perhaps those DRM qualms will be quickly forgotten.