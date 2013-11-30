Sony suspends voucher redeems as PSN falters following EU PS4 launch

Sony has temporarily halted the ability for PlayStation Network users in the EU to redeem voucher codes as it seeks to get to the bottom of the issues that caused the service to stutter on Friday.

The online portal collapsed on Friday, following the release of the Sony PS4 console and the traffic surge caused by new users trying to get online.

Sony has now managed to get the PSN back online in the EU, with sign-in, sign-ups, online play and sharing now available, but vouchers remain off the table for now.

"To minimise the inconvenience we have suspended the 'redeem voucher' functionality whilst we investigate further. Unfortunately this means that money cards, product vouchers, PlayStation Plus vouchers, PS3-PS4 upgrade vouchers and any other vouchers for digital content are not redeemable at this stage," said Sony.

"Other PSN features such as log-in, online multi-player gaming, PlayStation Plus trial, PS Store (excluding voucher redemption), trophies, messages, friends etc. are all available."

Day one download

The issue mirrored the problems users in the US experienced during the console's first weekend on sale in the country, as buyers attempted to download the essential day one firmware update.

If UK users are still struggling to download the update, it can be obtained from your computer, saved to a USB stick and manually installed on the console.

Via Eurogamer