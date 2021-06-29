Gaming laptop deals: RTX 3070 Razer Blade 15 with QHD just £1,399 today

It's not every day you see RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals go for under £1,500, but that's exactly what you'll find with this 2021 Razer Blade 15 for just £1,399 at Amazon.

Not only is this a fantastic price for a machine with an RTX 3070 graphics card, but it just so happens to be from a very premium brand - one that always has some of the most stylish (and fully metal) chassis designs around. Alongside that powerful GPU, you're also bagging yourself an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving you plenty of power and room elsewhere too.

Better still, this particular spec also features a 165 Hz QHD display - which is capable of a higher resolution than the standard FHD displays you see on most gaming laptop deals. So, you've got a machine here that not only features one of the best mobile graphics cards on the market, looks great with its fully aluminium chassis, but also has a very nice display as the cherry on top.

Interestingly, this same RTX 3070 Razer Blade 15 is going for £2,049 over at the official Razer Store. We're at a loss to explain why the Amazon listing is so much cheaper here - but it really does go to show how much laptop you're getting for the money here. In fact, compared to Amazon's own listings for RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals, you'll rarely see a comparatively specced out machine for under £1,700, and that's on brands that don't feature the premium appointments of Razer.

