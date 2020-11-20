Forget what the rest say - this is the best iPhone 11 deal you can get right now

It's not always easy finding the best Black Friday deals. Even if you've managed to narrow down what product you want to buy and a rough idea of your budget, you then have to contend with every retailer and their dog yelling at you about how their offer is the best.

It doesn't help the matter when some websites muddy the waters, suggesting that they have an exclusive that tops the rest of the market. Naming no names, we've seen some strong claims of an exclusive iPhone 11 deal to beat all others.

Alas, they seem to have completely missed this absolute belter from Carphone Warehouse.

Bringing you 20GB of data and unlimited calls and texts alongside the handset itself, the monthly bills come in a shade under the £30-mark while making you pay only £49.99 upfront for the privilege. That sends the overall two year spend to well under the £800-mark...virtually unheard of for this fantastic former-flagship iPhone.

In short, it's the best iPhone 11 deal out there right now - despite what you might hear elsewhere.

Today's best iPhone 11 deal in full:

What is the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

(Image credit: Future)

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.