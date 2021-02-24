Exclusive iPhone 12 deal gets you 128GB storage and unlimited data for a low cost

There is a lot of iPhone 12 deals out there right now, vying for that spot in your pocket. However, a recent offer from the retailer Fonehouse hits all of the key categories...and it's exclusively available here.

This deal leads with its pricing, charging nothing upfront and just £44 a month. That market-leading pricing secures you a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan despite being one of the lower costs around.

And finally, this tariff is on the 128GB of storage model of the iPhone 12, despite costing less than most 64GB options. With all of that combined, this is a contract that is hard to pass up.

You will have to act fast though if this deal interests you. Fonehouse has set an end date of February 28.

What is the iPhone 12 like?

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography, and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.