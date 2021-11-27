Everyone stop shopping and buy this LG C1 OLED Cyber Monday deal instead

Some deals simply can't be beaten, and that's the case with this astonishing Black Friday OLED TV deal for the LG C1. This hugely popular television has been steadily decreasing in price over the past few weeks, and even after Black Friday it's continuing to drop to ever-lower prices.

The LG C1 OLED is now a mere £900 for a 48-inch size, marking a further £99 discount on top of its Black Friday price, making for a very impressive Cyber Monday TV deal. The 55-inch model is now just £1,115 too – making for a total £585 discount from its RRP.

Last year's LG CX model was a runaway bestseller, offering a perfect mix of performance and affordability, and its C1 successor is no different. LG Electronics makes the best OLED TVs in the business, with vivid colors, capable processing, and stunning light-dark contrast. The C Series is a great midpoint in the LG range, not quite budget and not quite premium, and capable of satisfying huge swathes of TV watchers.

We're now transitioning into Cyber Monday deals season, with some retailers (like Amazon) already flying Cyber Monday banners to commemorate the coming sales day. And it looks like some deals will really only get better as we approach it.

LG C1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £1,399 LG C1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £1,399 £900 at Amazon

Pick up the stunning LG C1 series OLED TV for just £900 in this deal at Amazon. With industry-leading picture quality, a range of excellent smart TV features, plus support for gaming at 4K and 120Hz, the LG C1 is an easy recommendation.

55-inch: £1,699 £1,115 | 65-inch: £2,499 £1,699 | 77-inch: £4,499 £3,299

Why should you buy the LG C1? It's a five-star product, and one of the best TVs on TechRadar to date. You might buy it for the color reproduction, the suite of high-end inputs to allow you to game on a next-gen console at full power or the excellent smart features interface (many members of the TechRadar team own an LG OLED, and they all rave about what it offers).

This current offer makes it as cheap as last year's bestselling LG CX, too, so we really wouldn't recommend sleeping on this one.

