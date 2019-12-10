EE's Christmas mobile phone deals give away free data on iPhone, Huawei and more

Those hot, hot Black Friday deals are still smouldering yet already more are firing up the cold Christmas season thanks to some seasonal smartphone deals from EE. That means cheaper iPhones, more affordable Samsungs and better priced Google and Huawei phones are available right now. And they're all coming with lots of free data.

EE's mobile phone discount season runs right up to January 6 and boasts offers like 100GB for the price of 30GB. You could grab an Apple iPhone XR from £54 per month, after an upfront tenner, and get 60GB for the price of 10. More of a 'Team Android' person? There's the stunning Google Pixel 4 for £49 per month, with the upfront tenner, that'll get your 60GB for the price of 10GB.

Below are some of the best phone deals to look out for this Christmas direct from EE. If you're not sure which is the best for you, check out our best smartphones for more help.

But there is a rather large caveat to all this. Even despite the discounts, data boosts and the comfort that buying direct from a network brings, getting your phone from the EE website is far from the cheapest option around. 99.99% of a time, it's much more affordable to get your contract through a retailer like Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk or Affordable Mobiles.

If you're determined to go for EE, then we'd suggest spending a few minutes with our EE phone deals guide where you can filter your handset and tariff of choice to make sure you're seeing the best options. Or a peek at our mobile phone deals hub will let you compare them to other networks, too.

The best of EE's Christmas phone deals

iPhone XR - £54 per month (£10 upfront cost) - 60GB for the price of 10GB

- £54 per month (£10 upfront cost) - 60GB for the price of 10GB iPhone XS - £64 per month (£50 upfront cost) - 100GB for the price of 30GB

- £64 per month (£50 upfront cost) - 100GB for the price of 30GB iPhone XS Max - £69 per month (£50 upfront cost) - 100GB for the price of 30GB

- £69 per month (£50 upfront cost) - 100GB for the price of 30GB Oppo Reno 2 - £34 per month (£10 upfront cost) - 10GB for the price of 4GB

- £34 per month (£10 upfront cost) - 10GB for the price of 4GB Huawei P30 Pro - £49 per month (£50 upfront cost) - 60GB for the price of 10GB

- £49 per month (£50 upfront cost) - 60GB for the price of 10GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ - £54 per month (£30 upfront cost) - 60GB for the price of 10GB

- £54 per month (£30 upfront cost) - 60GB for the price of 10GB Google Pixel 4 - £49 per month (£10 upfront cost) - 60GB for the price of 10GB

Why should I get my next phone deal from EE?

EE is the UK's fastest 4G network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for its contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.