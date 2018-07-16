Echo Spot and smart device deal bundles will super-charge your smart home

Amazon Prime Day 2018 has kicked off with a bang, with a pair of Echo Spot deals that are perfectly suited to starting up a fledgling smart home.

The Echo Spot is one of our favourite smart speakers, thanks to its attractive circular design and rounded screen. It'll take all the same voice-activated commands as any other Amazon Echo, but will also add visual feedback to go along with its audio responses to your commands.

Being an Alexa product, it naturally can control smart home devices too, and Amazon is keen to push a number of well-priced bundles to act as the base to your new smart-home life, from smart connected lighting to video doorbells. Check the deals below:

Echo Spot + Eufy smart bulb: was £179.98, now £119.99 The Echo Spot is perhaps the most attractive of all the Alexa-powered smart speakers, but this smart bulb bundle sees you save a whopping £60 off the combined pair's pricing to kick your smart home off with.View Deal

Echo Spot + Ring Video Doorbell 2: was £298.99, now £199.99 The round, screen-equipped Echo Spot smart speaker is perfectly paired with a Ring Video Doorbell 2 in this steal of a deal, letting you spy on your front door for just £199.99, saving you a sweet £99.View Deal

With lots of smart home products expected to be discounted over the course of Amazon's deals bonanza, now could be the perfect time to turn your home into one the Jetsons would be proud of. And those Spot bundles are the perfect place to start.