24-hour eBay voucher code knocks 10% off the top 15,000 merchants' deals

The summer sales are drawing to an end but this eBay voucher code could save you up to £100 on a huge range of items. Hurry though, as it expires at midday on Friday.

Unlike recent eBay voucher promos, this one has a fantastic selection of retailers that will let you use the new 10% off code, PACKED10. Instead of a list of around 20 merchants, most of which we've never usually heard of, today's code can be used at the top 15,000 sellers on eBay.

This is ideal for tech fans (not to mention pretty much every category you can think off), as big brands like Currys PC World, AO, Argos, ShopTo and more are all getting involved.

There are a few caveats, to consider before you head on out. There's a minimum spend of £100 and a maximum discount of £100. Usually, these eBay code only require a minimum spend of around £20, but the maximum discount is then around £60, so we prefer today's offer of course so we can make an even bigger dent in prices of more expensive tech like laptops, game consoles and TVs.

eBay Voucher code details:

Discount: 10% off

At: eBay.co.uk

Voucher code: PACKED10

Expires: 12:00 midday Friday September 6th

Minimum spend: £100

Maximum discount: £100

Let's take a look at some of the best offers we've found so far to use the eBay voucher code with. These are from big-name electronics stores on eBay. Currys, AO.com, ShopTo all have major eBay presences nowadays, usually with unique prices on new items not found on their regular websites.

Today's best eBay deals

Philips 50-inch 4K Ambilight TV | £379 £341

The PACKED10 ebay voucher code smashes down the price of this stunning TV. Ambilight tech shines coloured light from the sides of the screen onto nearby walls to match what's happening on-screen. It looks glorious.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite £199.85 £179.85

Save £20 on the pre-order price of the Nintendo Switch Lite (released September 20th) with PACKED10. That's the best deal you're likely to see before the new Lite model launches and we're shocked that the code works to be honest!

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | £264.99 £238.49

Use voucher code PACKED10. This is the cheapest Nintendo Switch in the UK today. There are no games included, but the massive saving on the £280 RRP leaves you plenty of cash to take care of that yourself.

View Deal

Google Home Hub | £89 £80.10

That's the cheapest price we've seen this week for the smart-speaker with a screen from Google. Request tunes, ask random questions, watch handy how-to videos, control your smart home and more for less. Don't forget to use the code PACKED10 at checkout.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | £317.99 £286.19

That's the cheapest price we've seen all year for the PS4 Pro. Sony's powerful 4K HDR console is still £350 at a lot of retailers so saving such a huge amount with the PACKED10 voucher code is a big win.

View Deal

Want to check out even more eBay deals? Then head on over direct to the sale page where you'll find category listings for clothes, sporting goods, computers, garden, mobile phones, home entertainment, music, DIY and much more.

Or maybe today's the day you're going to get that overpriced internet bill nixed via one of our best broadband deals. If you're looking to treat yourself to a new phone, be sure to peruse our roundup of the cheapest contracts and SIM-free handsets in our best mobile phone deals guide- it's definitely better than going into a phone shop on the high street.

And if you're looking to shore up your device's privacy and access region-locked content you'd be surprised just how cheap VPN deals are this week.