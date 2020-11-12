Early Black Friday deal: save 50% on the Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds

A pair of great wireless earbuds can really boost your running performance, and the Bose SoundSport come with everything you need to make your workouts really count – and right now, they're just half price in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

While these earphones are usually £149.95, Amazon has slashed the cost to £73.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bose wireless earbuds deals in your region.)

The Bose sound quality you've come to rely on, plus sweat-resistance, the convenience of wireless connectivity, and a secure fit? At this price, that's a real bargain. This deal only applies to the 'citron' variant, but other colours are available – you'll just need to pay a little more.

The Bose SoundSport earbuds are among the best running headphones on the planet, and now that they've hit their lowest price, we'd recommend acting fast if you want to take advantage of this deal.

Alongside Bose's signature sound, these earbuds feature a neckband design, which means each bud is connected via a single wire, but pair with your phone via Bluetooth.

Ear fins means that the SoundSport Free should fit securely in your ears, no matter how vigorous your workout is – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means they'll easily withstand a little sweat or rain.

NFC support means these earbuds are simple to pair with your phone, and the Bose Connect app allows for music sharing with more than one pair of earbuds, which is ideal if you’re out running with a buddy.

Battery life comes in at six hours – not the best we've ever seen, but more than enough to get you through a run.

