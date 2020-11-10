Don't wait for Black Friday phone deals, this Motorola phone sale has what you need

If you were going to wait until Black Friday to pick up a new phone, you're gonna need to hold your horses right there - a new Motorola phone deal might have you covered, three weeks ahead of time.

This pre-Black Friday phone deal from Amazon cuts the price of some of the brand's best phones from the last year - that's the Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and Moto G Pro - and each is at least £40 cheaper. Not in the UK? Scroll to the bottom of this article for prices in your region.

These were three great budget phones at launch, but with this new Amazon sale they're even more affordable. So forget about Black Friday, and pick up a new handset now.

Motorola phone sale

Moto G8: £179 £139 at Amazon

The Moto G8 has a 6.4-inch LCD display broken up with a cut-out for the camera. There's a Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and the battery capacity is 4,000mAh. It has three rear cameras with a 16MP main. The deal is valid on the white model of phone.

View Deal

Moto G8 Power: £219 £179 at Amazon

The Moto G8 Power is named for its massive 5,000mAh battery which keeps the phone ticking for nearly two days of use. It has a 6.4-inch LCD screen like the Moto G8, as well as the same Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has an extra rear camera though, with an 8MP telephoto snapper joining the others, as well as a higher-res selfie camera.

View Deal

Moto G Pro: £289 £229 at Amazon

The Moto G Pro has the same screen and internals as the other phones listed above, but it has 128GB storage. Its cameras are higher-res with a 48MP main, and its battery is 4,000mAh. The real selling point here is the stylus, making this the cheapest stylus-toting smartphone you can buy in the UK.



These three phones have different strengths and with £40 off for the first two, and £60 off for the Moto G Pro, they're even more affordable than they already were, emphasising one of the key selling points.

The Moto G8 currently tops our list of the best cheap phones as a great all-rounder. The Moto G8 Power comes close, and it's known for its huge battery capacity; the Moto G Pro is a UK version of the Moto G Stylus, and as that name suggests, it has a stylus you can use with the display.

If you're interested in pre-Black Friday phone deals, but don't want a Motorola phone, there are some other sales going on right now via Amazon, especially on Xiaomi Redmi and Nokia devices. You can check out the sales here.