Don't fancy the new Amazon Fire HD 10? You can get the last-gen one with £20 off

Amazon just announced a brand new version of its Fire HD 10, but if you don't fancy spending extra on that you may find a £20 discount will tempt you to buy the 2017 version of the tablet.

The existing Fire HD 10 doesn't sport USB-C, like the new Fire HD 10, and it doesn't come with the improved battery life or a few other features that the newer tablet sports. All of that said, it's still a consistently good, cheap tablet.

You can buy it for £129.99 – it's normally £149.99 – until October 15 in the UK. It's currently unclear if the company plans to discount the tablet in other markets.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) edition £149.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £20 off of its existing tablet making it even more affordable than before. It's not the most recent product from the company, but if you need a slate for little money then this may be for you.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) Kids edition £199.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Want a tablet that your kids can use to play games and watch TV shows on? You'd struggle to go wrong with the Kids Edition of the Amazon Fire HD 10, which is now on sale as well with £30 off.View Deal

