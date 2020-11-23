Dell's Mega Deals are back, bringing some amazing early Black Friday laptop offers

Dell is once again doling out Mega Deals in the week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and today's offers knock some serious cash off some great laptops and desktops.

Today, the brilliant Inspiron 15 and 17 laptops get hefty price cuts, as does Dell's excellent G5 Gaming desktop.

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Intel Celeron, 128GB, 4GB RAM: £318.99 £229 at Dell

Save £90 - This laptop isn't that powerful - the processor and 4GB of RAM is pretty light, but if you're looking for a super-cheap Windows 10 laptop for doing web browsing on, then this is probably the lowest price you'll find for a laptop you'd actually want to use.

Best Dell deal Dell Inspiron 13 5000, IntelCore i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - This is an even more impressive saving on this great 13-inch laptop. With a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this laptop is ideal for work and school.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £898.99 £719 at Dell

Save £180 - If you want a large 17.3-inch screen, then this is a brilliant laptop with a huge saving today. With a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, and even an Nvidia MX230 graphics card, this is a great laptop for doing photo and video editing on.

Dell G5 gaming desktop, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM: £1,770 £1,398.99 at Dell

Save £371.82 - Save a huge amount with this great compact gaming PC from dell. With a super-fast 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, you'll have plenty of space to save your games to, and the RTX 2070 Super GPU still packs a punch.

Incredible deal Alienware 55-inch AW5520QF gaming monitor: £3,576.60 £1,796.81 at Dell

Save £1,796.81 - OK, this may be the biggest Dell saving ever - almost £1,800 knocked off this huge gaming monitor. With a 4K resolution, OLED screen tech and 120Hz refresh rate, this is an incredible monitor deal!

These deals last until midnight on November 23, so make sure you jump on them now, as they are selling fast!

