Dell's Cyber Monday Mega Deals cut £200 off the slick Dell G3 15 gaming laptop

The Cyber Monday deals are flooding in thick and fast, and Dell is continuing its Mega Deals promotion, cutting huge amounts off some of its best laptops, including the Dell G3 15 – a solid entry-level gaming laptop that's now just £699 for one day only. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Dell GS 15 deals near you.

With a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 165 graphics card, it'll serve your gaming needs well for years to come.

Dell has also slashed the prices of two of it superb Inspiron models: the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 and Dell Inspiron 14 7000, both of which are slim, sleek and perfect for all your everyday needs.

These deals only last a day, and once stock is sold out, the deal is over. Also make sure you also check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Dell G3 15 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £918.99 £699 at Dell

This solid entry-level gaming laptop has received a £219.99 price cut in today's Dell Mega Deals sale. With a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it's a dependable portable that'll also make a great everyday workhorse. Ends midnight December 2

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i5, 6GB RAM, 512GB: £668.99 £579 at Dell

Dell has knocked £89.99 off this solid all-round laptop as part of its daily Mega Deals. For one day only, you can pick up this sleek portable with 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 6GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just £579. This deal won't be around for long, so grab it while you can. Ends midnight December 2

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,068.99 £799 at Dell

Today's Dell Mega Deals sale also cuts a huge £369.99 off this powerful Inspiron 14. With a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it'll make light work of everyday tasks and look amazing while doing so. Ends midnight December 2

If you're tempted by these offers, make sure you act fast, as these deals are selling out fast. Make sure you also check out our pick of the best 15-inch laptops, and the best Dell laptops as well for more great offers.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up some of the best Dell G3 15 deals available near you...

