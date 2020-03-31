Dell XPS 13 gets £300 off as retailer discounts some of its best laptops

Dell has just done all of us who are self isolating and working from home a huge favour by cutting the prices of some of its best laptops, including the excellent Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which sees a massive £300 price cut.

This is for the model with the latest Intel 10th generation processors, 8GB of RAM and 256GB, and is now on sale for £1,219 – an excellent price for one of the best laptops in the world right now.

As well as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Dell has also cut the price of the larger Dell XPS 15, the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop and affordable Dell Inspiron 14 7000 series.

These deals are live right now and run until April 6. We've listed the best ones below.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB : £1,519 £1,219.01 at Dell

Save a huge £300 off this brilliant 2-in-1 laptop. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD+ screen. If you've been tempted to get one of the best laptops ever made, now is the perfect time.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB : £1,518.99 £1,199 at Dell

The superb Dell XPS 15 already great value, but now you can another £320 off this all-rounder specification. This version packs an Intel 9th generation Core i7 processor, 15.6-inch display and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it a good choice for photo and video editing (and even a bit of light gaming).View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £868.99 £719 at Dell

Save £150 off this excellent affordable laptop from Dell. Now just £720, this thin and light laptop features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, making it a brilliant performer for the price.View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming laptop Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £918.19 £809 at Dell

Save a mighty £109.99 on this budget 15-inch gaming laptop, which is a very solid performer. The Dell G3 15 has a 9th generation Intel Core i5, a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM, making it great for playing games at medium settings.View Deal

