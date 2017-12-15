Dell cuts the price of some XPS 15 laptops by £250 with this special Christmas deal

Dell is looking to get on all of our 'nice' lists this Christmas by offering a fantastic £250 discount on some of its excellent XPS 15 laptops.

The deal, which can be redeemed on certain models with the coupon code XPS250, runs from December 15 until just before midnight on December 31.

So, if you've been looking for a chance to get your hands on one of these great laptops, now is a great time!

Save £250 off the Dell XPS 15 - now £1,349

Using the coupon XPS250, you can knock £250 off this model, which comes with a 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 15.6-inch 1080p screen, 16GB RAM and GeForce 1050 graphics card.View Deal

This code cannot be used in conjunction with other coupon codes, but if you don't fancy a Dell XPS 15, then you can use the code SAVE10 to save 10% off select XPS and Inspirion PCs instead. This code expires on December 17.

If you have an ad blocking add-on installed in your web browser, you may not be able to open the links to Dell's website, so temporarily pause the adblocker to click through.