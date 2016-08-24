Dell's high-res curved monitor lets you multi-task like a boss

Dell has a new ultra-wide curved monitor to die for and its name is the U3417W.

Featuring a 34-inch display panel with a WQHD 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, the U3417W is the closest thing we've seen to a perfect curved monitor delivering 1.07 billion colors. It's not slouch on the audio front either, as it comes with two powerful and full-range 9-watt speakers.

On top of giving you plenty of space to multi-task, users can also work from two PCs simultaneously on one screen. The monitor comes with a built-in Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), allowing users to plug in two devices and even two sets of keyboards and mice.

The only downside we see with the U3417W is the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz refresh rate, which means gamers might find the display a little too slow for twitch shooters.

The Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor U3417W is available now for $1,199, which is definitely on the pricey side, but this is one of the most full-featured monitors we've seen yet.