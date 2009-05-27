Mac-cloning Psystar files for bankruptcy

The controversial Mac cloning company Psystar has filed for bankruptcy, which means that Apple may well be getting slightly ahead of itself in its recent attempts to sue them.

Psystar has filed for bankruptcy with federal courts in Florida, which puts Apple's lawsuit on hold for the time being.

Apple originally filed a suit against Psystar back in July 2008 claiming that the company were in breach of copyrights and trademarks in openly selling 'the Open Computer' - essentially a hacked PC running Mac OS X.

Curtains for Psystar

The Mac OS X end-user agreement clearly informs the user that they "agree not to install, use or run the Apple Software on any non-Apple-labeled computer, or to enable others to do so."

Looks like its curtains for Psystar, then! The final decision will be made in a Florida court on 5 June. The bankruptcy petition filed by Psystar last week shows that Psystar is more than $250,000 in debt.

Apple is sure to be treated as an 'unsecured creditor' who are treated as being last in the line after 'secured creditors'.

Understandably, Apple has no comment to make on the above story.

Via Wired