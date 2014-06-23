Buffalo aims for portability with the MiniStation Air 2

Wireless storage device comes in two sizes

MiniStation Air
Gearing up to charge

Buffalo is looking to wage war on cables with its latest portable HDD, the MiniStation Air 2, which arrives as a completely wireless offering.

Users can transfer data between a PC (Windows 7, 8, Vista and XP) or Mac (OS 10.4 - 10.9) to the drive using its built-in USB 3.0 port or onboard Wi-Fi, which allows the creation of hotspots for streaming data.

The MiniStation 2 comes in 500GB or 1TB versions, can go up to 12 hours on its built-in battery and allows owners to access and manage data over Wi-Fi while offline. It can also double up as a smartphone charger and can be managed from Android or iPhone devices using an app.

DNLA-OK

The MiniStation Air 2 is DNLA compatible, which means that you can access and interact with files stored on the drive using other DNLA-certified devices - such as a TV or wireless printer.

The MiniStation Air 2 is available now, starting at £89.99 (US$153/AUS$162) for the 500GB version, which rises to £114.99 (US$196/AUS$208) for the 1TB model.

