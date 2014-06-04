Intel teams with Samsung to make 4K monitors more affordable

Intel announced that it will be collaborating with Samsung Display division in order to bring down the selling price of 4K monitors to $399 (about £240 or AUS$430).

The entry price of 4K monitors has been decreasing steadily and now lies at around £499 in the UK.

Speaking at Computex, Kirt Skaugen, Intel's PC Client group GM, hinted that the company wants to push 4K in order to revive the desktop, TheInquirer reports.

Intel will work with monitor vendors TPV (AOC, Spectre, Philips) and Viewsonic to deliver 4K monitors at that price point.

Refreshing quality

The monitors, Intel says, will have a refresh rate of 60Hz, Technicolor certification, a 1--% sRGB color gamut coverage and a 23.6-inch diagonal.

They will have the highest pixel density of any commercial monitors in the market at 190ppi, second only to the legendary IBM T220.

It will also team up with a bunch of Taiwanese and Chinese OEMs to deliver 4K all in ones for under $1000 (£600 or AUS$1080).