Cheapest Big Six energy deal beats the price cap by £190

By switching to our exclusive E.ON tariff, you can save up to £190 on your energy bills and fix your gas and electricity prices for the next 12 months. You’ll need to be quick though because the deal is expected to end on 19 February.

Ofgem recently announced that the price cap will increase from £1,042 to £1,138 for customers on standard variable tariffs (SVTs). This means that around half of all households in the UK will see their energy bills rise slightly in the coming months.

If you’re on an SVT, then you could save hundreds of pounds by switching provider. Our exclusive E.ON tariff is the cheapest tariff offered by a large energy supplier and undercuts the new price cap by almost £200.

All the savings are calculated based on the energy usage of an average UK home and compared with the new Ofgem price cap of £1,138, which will come into effect on 1 April.

Remember though, the exact amount you’ll save by switching provider will depend on how much energy you use and where you live in the UK. For an accurate quote, just add some basic information about your home and your energy use into our energy comparison tool. We’ll then show you the best energy deals in your area from the UK’s best energy suppliers. We’ll also show you exactly how much you could save by switching to each tariff.

The cheapest Big Six energy tariff

E.ON: Fix 1 Year Exclusive February 2021 | Early exit fees: £25 per fuel | Average annual price: £948/year* | Save £190/year This exclusive E.ON deal has 100% renewable electricity and will fix prices for 12 months. It’s £190 cheaper than the energy price cap, making it the cheapest Big Six tariff that you can switch to right now. To be eligible for this deal, you need to manage your account online, pay by fixed monthly direct debit and agree to free installation of a smart meter (where eligible). See how much you could save by switching to our exclusive E.ON tariff

*Details are subject to change. Average bill value based on Ofgem figures for medium dual-fuel use. All information correct as of 10/02/2021. Offers subject to change or be removed at short notice.

Why should I switch to E.ON?

E.ON is one of the largest energy suppliers in the UK and this tariff offers 100% renewable energy. Plus, it’s the cheapest Big Six tariff available right now and has the largest savings against the price cap. So, if you’d like to be supplied by a big-named provider and you’re interested in renewable energy, it’s worth seeing if you could switch and save.

However, before you switch, there are some terms and conditions you should know. For example, this tariff is only available for new customers. This means you can’t be an existing E.ON, npower, npower Select, Powershop or Sainsbury's Energy customer.

In addition, you’ll need to manage your account online, pay by fixed monthly direct debit and agree to get a smart meter installed for free. If you switch before the end of the contract, you'll have to pay a £25 exit fee for each fuel. However, you won’t need to pay exit fees if you switch to another E.ON tariff or move house. Lastly, this deal isn’t available for prepayment or Smart PAYG customers.

