Cheap VR headsets: Oculus Go back in stock at discounted price

We've had a few weeks of lockdown now, and those four walls might be looking particularly boring right now. Cheap VR headsets may offer some respite, and with Oculus Go stock returning, stepping into another reality can be cheaper than ever.

The 64GB Oculus Go VR headset is available for order from Oculus directly, at its discounted £189 price point. The smaller 32GB model is still unavailable in the UK, but if you're desperate to look at something new, this is an excellent opportunity to grab a cheap VR headset.

The Oculus Go offers an all-in-one virtual reality headset, powered by a mobile computer and bringing more premium VR experiences to the masses for the first time. The quality obviously isn't as good as that of the Oculus Quest, the Go's £400 cousin, but you're getting a fantastic VR headset for your cash here.

Whether you're socialising in digital spaces in AltSpace VR, kicking back in your log cabin with some Netflix, or defending your base from a zombie invasion, you'll find plenty to do and see with the Oculus Go's library of apps and videos.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up the latest Oculus Go deals where you are further down the page.

Oculus Go back in stock

Oculus Go VR headset, 64GB | £189 at Oculus

Excited to leave your house? That might be some while away yet, so why not do it virtually instead. Grab a cheap VR headset for £189 at Oculus right now, with the larger 64GB Oculus Go now back in stock.

View Deal

We're tracking all the latest VR prices and deals across a range of headsets right here on TechRadar, but you can also take a look at the best Oculus Rift and Quest deals, as well as the latest PlayStation VR bundles.