Carphone Warehouse is slashing prices on S20, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 deals and more

The majority of its stores might have just closed their doors but online, Carphone Warehouse is going strong. Across a number of top-tier handsets, the erstwhile high-street king is pivoting to offer you some strong online prices.

These price cut plans feature on a range of top handsets but most noticeably, the iPhone 11 trio and the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20. Across these four phones, Carphone is offering some pretty big data options at prices a lot lower than they'd normally offer them.

Move back a year or two and the Samsung Galaxy S10 has dropped in price too, and Apple's iPhone XR and XS. Or if you're on a tighter budget, the iPhone 7 is now at £24 a month with Carphone.

While it is great to see Carphone Warehouse deals dropping this low in price, it is worth keeping in mind that it isn't exactly the cheapest retailer around so even with the slashed costs, there might be even cheaper options out there. Use our guide to the best mobile phone deals to compare to the plans listed below.

Cut price iPhone and Samsung deals from Carphone:

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and the retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.