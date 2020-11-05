Carphone Warehouse 'Gifts when you Switch' promo does what it says on the tin

We love killing two birds with one stone (not literally, obvs). And one of the more eye-catching portions of the Black Friday Carphone Warehouse deals that were unleashed earlier this week were a handful of deals that bundle in extra gifts that could be easily turned into Christmas gifts for a loved one... or yourself.

In the name of Black Friday, Xmas and its straight talking 'Gifts when you Switch' promotion, Carphone Warehouse has brought in a Santa's sleigh full of games consoles (including the Nintendo Switch), video games, Apple Airpods, Amazon Fire streaming sticks and cameras. You can select from:

Nintendo Switch

FIFA 21 for PS5 or Xbox

Apple Airpods

Amazon Fire Stick

Instax Camera

Fitbit Versa 2

And the phones up for grabs in this promotion are no slouches either. With the iPhone 11 and SE partnering up with the Switch, the Samsung Galaxy S20 tag teaming with the Fire Stick, and even the brand new iPhone 12 on the list if it's the free Airpods that have caught your attention.

So if you've already begun your hunt for Black Friday phone deals and like the idea of getting something else through the post with it on arrival, then it's worth browsing the Carphone Warehouse website now.

'Gifts with Phones' with Carphone Warehouse deals

Who is Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.

Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering above, there is a number of factors that helps Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number of set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.