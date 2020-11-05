Carphone Warehouse 'Gifts when you Switch' promo does what it says on the tin

We love killing two birds with one stone (not literally, obvs). And one of the more eye-catching portions of the Black Friday Carphone Warehouse deals that were unleashed earlier this week were a handful of deals that bundle in extra gifts that could be easily turned into Christmas gifts for a loved one... or yourself.
In the name of Black Friday, Xmas and its straight talking 'Gifts when you Switch' promotion, Carphone Warehouse has brought in a Santa's sleigh full of games consoles (including the Nintendo Switch), video games, Apple Airpods, Amazon Fire streaming sticks and cameras. You can select from:
- Nintendo Switch
- FIFA 21 for PS5 or Xbox
- Apple Airpods
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Instax Camera
- Fitbit Versa 2
And the phones up for grabs in this promotion are no slouches either. With the iPhone 11 and SE partnering up with the Switch, the Samsung Galaxy S20 tag teaming with the Fire Stick, and even the brand new iPhone 12 on the list if it's the free Airpods that have caught your attention.
So if you've already begun your hunt for Black Friday phone deals and like the idea of getting something else through the post with it on arrival, then it's worth browsing the Carphone Warehouse website now.
'Gifts with Phones' with Carphone Warehouse deals
Nintendo Switch - from £34.99 per month
Available with: Apple iPhone 11 | Apple iPhone SE | Huawei P30 Lite | Samsung A71
FIFA 21 for PS5/Xbox - from £23.99 per month
Available with: Apple iPhone 11 | iPhone 7 | Samsung S20 FE | Samsung A71 | Samsung A51
Apple Airpods - from £26 per month
Available with: Apple iPhone 12 | iPhone 12 Pro | iPhone 11 | iPhone SE | iPhone XR | iPhone 7
Amazon Fire Stick - from £24.99 per month
Available with: Apple iPhone 7 | Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | Samsung S20 FE | Samsung A51 | Samsung A41 | Oppo Find X2 Lite
Instax Camera - from £26 per month
Available with: Apple iPhone SE | Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | Samsung S20 FE | Samsung A51 | Samsung A71 | Google Pixel 4a
Fitbit Versa 2 - from £23 per month
Available with: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Samsung A71 | Samsung A51 | Google Pixel 5 | Huawei P30 Lite | Sony Xperia 5 II 5G
Who is Carphone Warehouse?
Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.
Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering above, there is a number of factors that helps Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number of set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.
- Mobile phone deals: see the cheapest plans
- Broadband deals: need internet? Here are the best offers
- SIM-free phones: see the best prices available