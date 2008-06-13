Harden's launches sat nav restaurant guide

RoadTour and Harden's have teamed up to release a new restaurant guide for sat navs, so you don't have to take pot luck with Motorway service stations on long journeys again.

"Harden's for RoadTour" gives you detailed information on where you can grab a decent steak or seabass en route, featuring reviews of over 3000 UK restaurants, pubs, hotels and cafés at all price levels, directly from their sat nav.

Sat nav snacking

The sat nav snacking software sets "a new standard for UK Sat Nav restaurant-guides" claims RoadTour's press announcement, which adds, "are too often like sticking a pin into Yellow Pages – giving too much choice, with too little information."

"So many people have Sat Navs but can find it hard to access quality information; Harden's excellent guide completes the transition of these devices into true travel companions" said RoadTour's Daniel Taylor.

The reviews rate food, service and ambience and are taken from Harden's surveys of over 8,000 people across the UK and over 80,000 independent reviews each year.