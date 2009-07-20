Mercedes announces latest 'electric supercar'

The eDrive is expected tp be unveiled at the Frankfurst Motor Show in September

Mercedes has revealed an all-wheel-drive electric vehicle the company claims is capable of going from 0-60mph in just four seconds.

The SLS AMG, dubbed eDrive by Mercedes, is scheduled to be delivered after the standard SLS is unveiled to the public at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Battery powered

Power for the new electric supercar comes from four independent motors located near each wheel that, between them, are able to deliver 517bhp and 649lb of torque.

Each motor is run off a liquid-cooled 400-volt lithium-ion battery, with the battery modules spread evenly along the central spine of the car, resulting in a low centre of gravity that will aid handling and performance. It's claimed that the batteries will be able to recharge themselves under braking.

AMG boss Volker Mornhinweg has claimed that the eDrive's performance will fall within classic AMG territory: "We wanted to redefine the supersports car. For us, it is not just about responsibility. We attach just as much importance to excitement and classic AMG performance."

Via Mercedes