Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to get better with two new free maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's first big update is a doozy, adding two new maps and Hardpoint mode for free.

Developer Infinity Ward announced the update on Twitter earlier this week, revealing the new patch will roll out on November 8 - that's today!

You can check out the tweet below:

Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare. ✅ New Multiplayer Map - Shoot House✅ New Ground War Map - Krovnik Farmland✅ Hardpoint Free for all players, available Friday 11/8. pic.twitter.com/cxhz3Svr4SNovember 7, 2019

What's new?

The updates adds two new multiplayer maps to Modern Warfare: a 6v6 map called Shoot House and a Ground War map called Krovnik Farmland.

From the Twitter images posted, it's quite hard to see exactly what the maps look like, but it seems Shoot House is more in the vein of classic close quarters-style Call of Duty maps, while Krovnik Farmland is a more rural map - perfect for Ground War.

This free update also marks the return of Hardpoint, a game mode seen in the likes of CoD: Black Ops III and CoD: Advanced Warfare. In Hardpoint, teams try to secure a "hardpoint" within a map and hold it for as long as possible, while defending the point from the enemy team.

In addition, it's been revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's battle pass will be rolled out in December - although a firm date hasn't been announced.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available to play now.