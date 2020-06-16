BT Sport launches on Now TV devices, just in time for the Premier League's return

BT Sport is now available on Now TV devices, giving customers another way to watch Premier League football when it restarts.

The BT Sport app is already available on numerous devices, including Samsung smart TVs, PS4, Xbox One and Apple TV, as well as mobiles and tablets. But customers with a Now TV Smart box will also be able to access BT Sport for the very first time.

The devices supported are listed below:

Now TV 4K Box

Now TV Smart Stick

Now TV Legacy

Now TV Smart box

BT Sport has the rights to 20 Premier League games, none of which are free-to-air. New customers can purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month, which lets anyone buy and watch BT Sport on a month-by-month basis.

BT Sport’s first Premier League game begins on June 20, which sees a double-header of Watford vs Leicester and Brighton vs Arsenal. Fans will have the option to watch with or without pre-recorded dynamic crowd noise using the red button. and the pass will also offer every match from the German Bundesliga, live UFC, Turkish Super Lig, WWE, AFL and more.

Andy Haworth, managing director at BT Sport has this to say: “Today’s news marks the latest in this season’s sport innovations from BT, following our launch this season of Europe’s only channel offering sports in stunning HDR picture quality,” said Haworth. “BT continues to create more ways for our customers to watch their favourite sport, and we’re connecting more viewers to our content as BT Sport continues to go from strength to strength.”

