BT now has M1 MacBook Air deals at their lowest price ever

M1 MacBook Air deals have been hovering around the £910 - £950 price point over the last few weeks, and Amazon has typically held the top spot for the best price around. However, this week BT has swooped in with an excellent offer that cuts £100 off the RRP of Apple's powerful M1 device, leaving us with a record low £899 cost.

Even with the £3.49 you're paying for delivery, this discount certainly proves that shopping around really can pay dividends. Many may not think to check BT's tech shop for M1 MacBook deals, but the broadband and telecoms company has been stretching out into tech for a couple of years now and can come up with some striking sales from time to time.

We haven't seen the M1 MacBook Air drop below £900 since its release in the UK, so if you've had your eye on the super-fast, slimline laptop for a while this is your chance to snap up a steal.

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): £999 £899 at BT Shop

BT Shop now has a record low price on the M1 MacBook Air, but it's not exactly shouting about it. There isn't even a 'before' price listed on the product page, but we can tell you - after months of tracking M1 MacBook deals this is an excellent offer. You're getting the entry level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration here, with Apple's monster M1 chip at the helm.

More M1 MacBook deals

M1 MacBook Pro (256GB): £1,299 £1,152 at John Lewis

If you need something a little more powerful, Amazon technically holds the top spot on the M1 MacBook Pro with a £1,151.99 price tag. However, we'd really recommend you spend the extra penny and go with John Lewis instead. For practically the same price you're getting that fantastic two-year guarantee included - well worth it for extra peace of mind.

