BT is offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to its broadband customers

BT has announced that it will be offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as an add-on for its broadband customers. The add-on will cost £10 a month and give users access to the full Xbox Game Pass library across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes access to online play via Xbox Live and EA Play, Electronic Arts’ own subscription service that grants access to games from that publisher's back catalog.

Typically, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £10.99 a month for UK gamers, meaning BT broadband customers can save money by rolling the subscription service into their internet plan as an add-on service.

The Ultimate broadband?

Given how much of a hassle it can be to track our litany of subscriptions across all kinds of services, BT offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as an add-on could take some of the frustration out of keeping track of it all. This means you’re essentially rolling a subscription into your monthly broadband cost.

Xbox Game Pass as a service continues to grow, recently adding anticipated titles like MLB The Show 21, Octopath Traveler, Outriders and Grand Theft Auto 5. First party titles developed by Xbox Game Studios also land on Xbox Game Pass from day one of release, with games like Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Halo: The Master Chief Collection still incredibly popular on the platform.

If you game often, then, you might want to check out BT’s broadband offers over on its website. Both new and existing BT customers can get access to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add-on through their myBT account.