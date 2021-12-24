Boxing Day sales land early at Marks and Spencer, Boots, Currys, and AO

A number of leading retailers in the UK have launched their yearly Boxing Day sales early this year, including big names like Marks and Spencer, Currys, AO.com, and Boots.

Mostly branding their sales as 'Winter' or 'Holiday' sales, today's early bird deals follow a trend we've seen over the past few years of retailers launching their promotions well before big retail calendar dates such as Boxing Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

The reason? Most likely fears around the ongoing Omicron wave and reduced footfall on the high street here in the UK. By offering extended sales online, retailers can still encourage people to shop with them, while also spacing out delivery times.

It's a little anti-climatic if you were expecting a one-day shopping extravaganza, but we're not complaining - we like having more time to shop at our leisure. Plus, there's no need to get up at the crack of dawn to beat the crowds in-store on Boxing Day itself.

Here's a summary of the early Boxing Day sales that have gone live today...

Today's early Boxing Day sales

We love AO here at TechRadar. It doesn't have quite the big brand recognition of Amazon or Currys, but its inventory of appliances, TVs, and cheap laptops is vast. It's also partial to launching very, very competitive sales indeed - including today's Winter Deals event. Just a quick glance reveals some great deals on Shark vacuum cleaners, LG large appliances, cheap laptops, and Ninja Foodi multicookers.

