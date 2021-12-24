Boxing Day sales land early at Marks and Spencer, Boots, Currys, and AO

A number of leading retailers in the UK have launched their yearly Boxing Day sales early this year, including big names like Marks and Spencer, Currys, AO.com, and Boots.
Mostly branding their sales as 'Winter' or 'Holiday' sales, today's early bird deals follow a trend we've seen over the past few years of retailers launching their promotions well before big retail calendar dates such as Boxing Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
The reason? Most likely fears around the ongoing Omicron wave and reduced footfall on the high street here in the UK. By offering extended sales online, retailers can still encourage people to shop with them, while also spacing out delivery times.
It's a little anti-climatic if you were expecting a one-day shopping extravaganza, but we're not complaining - we like having more time to shop at our leisure. Plus, there's no need to get up at the crack of dawn to beat the crowds in-store on Boxing Day itself.
Here's a summary of the early Boxing Day sales that have gone live today...
Today's early Boxing Day sales
Marks and Spencer: up to 50% off sitewide
M&S has named its end-of-year promotion 'The Sale', and there are huge discounts on everything from fashion and booze to home and beauty. Highlights include up to 50% off lighting, 30% off furniture, two for one on men's and kid's clothing, and up to a third off wine, beer and spirits - just in time for New Years.
Currys: winter sale now live
Boxing Day branding is conspicuously missing from the Currys site, but the retailer has launched its winter sale today. All the favourites are discounted: TVs of all shapes and sizes (including £1,200 off the Samsung Smart 8K HDR Neo QLED TV with Alexa and Google Assistant), there's up to £400 off freezers and large appliances and 66% off coffee machines, and loads of cheap laptops. This is likely to be one of the bigger 'tech' themed sales of the year in the UK, and it's well worth a look.
AO.com: December deals event
We love AO here at TechRadar. It doesn't have quite the big brand recognition of Amazon or Currys, but its inventory of appliances, TVs, and cheap laptops is vast. It's also partial to launching very, very competitive sales indeed - including today's Winter Deals event. Just a quick glance reveals some great deals on Shark vacuum cleaners, LG large appliances, cheap laptops, and Ninja Foodi multicookers.
Boots: save up to 50% everything on site
There are just over a thousand items now on sale in the Boots Big Sale, which is the retailer's version of a Boxing Day sale. If we had to sum it up? Skincare. Lots, and lots of skincare products. Plus fragrances are up to half price, there's up to 50% off baby and kids' clothes, up to 20% off premium makeup, and more.
More early Boxing Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off Fire Stick and 95% off Kindle books
- Adidas: up to 50% off sport and leisurewear
- B&Q: 20% off kitchens and bathrooms
- Boohoo: up to 80% off clothing, shoes and accessories
- Carphone Warehouse: big savings on mobiles and accessories
- Disney: 30% off toys, clothing and more
- Emma: 50% off the best mattress in the UK for Boxing Day
- Game: up to 50% off consoles, games and accessories
- HP: 20% off laptops and monitors
- Majestic: 25% off six bottles of wine, and more
- Nike: 50% off trainers, tees and hoodies
- Shark: save up to £180 on cordless vacuums
- Very: discounts on everything from Airpods to mattresses
