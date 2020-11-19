Black Friday is officially here for iPhone XR deals with a number of big price cuts

On our list of expected Black Friday iPhone deals, the iPhone XR was a top choice and we were happy to bet it would see deals galore come the big event. Well here we are a week before Black Friday...and the deals are coming in big waves.

Across a number of retailers you can already get iPhone XR deals at heavily reduced costs, or with big data boosts. Most of these offers drop the monthly costs below £29 a month.

Considering both the impacts of Black Friday and the fact that the iPhone XR has seen two price cuts lately, now seems like the perfect time to buy it. We would imagine post-2020, it isn't going to be available to buy for that much longer.

Below we've listed the best iPhone XR offers we've seen in the Black Friday sale. While there's still one more week for retailers to come in and beat the below prices, we would be shocked if anyone managed to undercut them by much.

The best Black Friday iPhone XR deals so far:

iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £9 upfront (With code TR30) | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Amongst all of the iPhone XR deals that have come down in price recently, this one feels like the best. It charges just £29 a month and £39 upfront (£9 with code: TR30) for 25GB of data - plenty for most people, with enough data to stream, game and use social media through the whole month. That all comes on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

What is the iPhone XR like?

As one of the best-value iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and now the even newer iPhone 12 out!) there's a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery stands out. Despite its age, it has a very healthy battery for Apple at 2942mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs. It might no longer be Apple's newest, but it's still very much capable.

