Bengals vs Rams live stream: how to watch today's NFL London Games 2019 from anywhere

The NFL has landed in the UK for the 2019 NFL London Games and this weekend you’ll get to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at the famous Wembley Stadium. If you’re in the UK, you’ll even be able to watch this game live as it airs for free on BBC Two. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Bengals vs Rams live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams - when and where? The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams today at the historic Wembley Stadium in London, as part of this year’s NFL London Games. Kick-off time is set for 5pm local time, so that’s 1pm ET, 10am PT or 3am AEST.

The Bengals are going into today’s game as massive underdogs as the team has yet to win a single game all season. The team will certainly have its work cut out for it as they currently rank last in yards allowed and rush defense. While Cincinnati has played overseas once before when they tied with the Redskins 27-27 in London in 2016, the Rams are out of the country for the third time in four years so once again they’ll likely have the advantage. Can the Bengals turn things around and get their first win of the season in London?

The Rams are clearly the favorites of this game and the team has won four out of the seven games they’ve played so far this season. Last week Los Angeles defeated the Falcons 37-10 but the team lost its three previous games against the 49ers, the Seahawks and the Buccaneers. The Rams are also going into today’s game well rested after spending a week on the East Coast after last Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Will the Rams be able to keep up the pressure and defeat the Bengals in London?

Whether you’re a Bengals fan in Cincinnati, a Rams fan in Los Angeles or just want to tune in to see all of the action at the third NFL game in London, we’ll show you how to live stream the Bengals vs Rams from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Bengals vs Rams game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Benegals vs Rams online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Bengals vs Rams in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on CBS . The network will show the Bengals vs Rams at 1pm ET / 10am PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Finding it hard to justify the price of a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Bengals vs Rams live in the UK for free

If you plan on following your favorite team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! That said, American Football fans in the UK will be able to watch the Bengals vs Rams live for free on BBC Two and the network will begin its coverage of today’s game at 4.30pm GMT. However, if you’re already a Sky subscriber, Sky Sports will also show the game on Sky Sports Action beginning at 4pm GMT and on Sky Sports Main Event starting at 7pm GMT. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for FREE

Although TSN is the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Bengals vs Rams game. Thankfully, the streaming service DAZN will be showing today’s game and its coverage will begin at 12pm ET / 9am PT. With DAZN you can watch the Bengals vs Rams online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs just $20 per month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out to watch today’s NFL game in London.

Live stream Bengals vs Rams in Australia