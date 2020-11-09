Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds hit lowest price in early Black Friday deal

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest ever price in one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far – and they're discounted in both the US and the UK.

Usually costing $250, US readers can get the hardworking running earbuds at Best Buy in a number of colors for just $159.99, which is a saving of $90.

Meanwhile in the UK, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Powerbeats Pro to £176 – though that price only applies to the navy blue color variant, with other designs costing a little more. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Powerbeats Pro prices in your region.)

Today's best Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deals

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $159.99 at Best Buy. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219 £176 at John Lewis

Usually costing £219, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Powerbeats Pro by £43 in this early Black Friday deal. Unfortunately, this particular price only applies to the navy blue variant, but you'll find some of the other colors have been given their own discounts, too.

View Deal

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are made for working out, with sweat- and water-resistance, and adjustable earhooks to ensure a comfy, secure fit.

Whether you're listening to your favorite running playlist or just unwinding with a little background music, you can expect a powerful, balanced audio performance, with a dynamic soundstage and good noise isolation. There's no noise cancellation on offer here though, so you'll need to look at models like the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3 if that's a dealbreaker.

Battery life comes in at an impressive nine hours from the buds themselves, with an additional 15 hours provided by the charging case. Each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music, while Apple's H1 headphone chip should ensure a stable connection all day long.

Not in the US or UK? We've gathered the best Powerbeats Pro deals in every region below: