Bank Holiday sales 2020: laptop, headphone, iPad, and 4K TV deals continue this weekend

Bank holiday sales are continuing well into the weekend, with fantastic deals on top tech sticking around a little longer. That means there's more time to grab a bargain on a new laptop, iPad, 4K TV, or set of headphones, as well as big savings on home and garden renovations. We're rounding up all the latest bank holiday sales right here, so you can snag yourself a fantastic price on anything you're shopping for this weekend.

We're keeping this page topped up with regular updates on the best deals to hit the digital shelves this weekend. Plus, we've weeded out all the prices that aren't worth your time, and brought you the very best price cuts on offer. So bookmark this page and check back regularly, because we're scouring all your favourite retailers all weekend.

We've already seen some of these deals come and go, and with stock levels of particularly in-demand items (Nintendo Switch Lite, iPads, Apple Watches, and premium laptops) already shakey due to the global pandemic, we wouldn't hestitate to grab a deal you like the look of today. With so much on offer right now, there's plenty of bank holiday sales to choose from, so sit back, relax and soak in the savings - once they're gone, they're gone.

Bank Holiday sales 2020

The best Bank Holiday sales

We're rounding up all the latest bank holiday sales right here, with the very best graduating to this quick list of the top deals.

Bank Holiday sales: laptop deals

The Bank Holiday sales are a great time to shop for a cheap laptop deal. With recent demand rising, plenty of retailers have been competing with some fantastic prices over the last few weeks as stock inventories start to heal from the initial impact of lockdown. That means we're seeing plenty of savings on everything from cheap Chromebooks to more powerful machines this week.

HP Stream 11-inch laptop | £199 at Currys

If you need a cheap, new windows laptop then you can do a lot worse than this solid HP Stream 11 at Currys. Coming with Windows 10, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of flash storage, this cheap laptop will cover all your basic browsing and streaming tasks, although you should consider getting an external hard drive if you want to store media.

Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop | £329 at Currys

There's a massive 256GB SSD in this small but mighty 14-inch Acer Aspire 3 at Currys this week. Not only are you getting a really big SSD for the money, but you're also getting an AMD A6 processor and 4GB of RAM - really respectable specs for handling browsing and streaming.

HP 255 G7 15.6-inch laptop | £509.98 £477 at Amazon

You can save yourself £30 on this truly solid HP 255 this week at Amazon. With a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this HP has great specs for anyone looking to browse, stream or work from home. The slightly older Ryzen 5 processor brings the price down nicely here, offering a quad-core processor for well under £500 that will beat most of its i3 equipped competitors.

HP 14-inch laptop | £579 £479 at Currys

The Currys bank holiday sales are bringing some fantastic laptop deals this weekend. This HP offers the latest 10th generation i5 processor, with an impressive 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage - all for under £500.

Dell Inspiron 15 5593 15.6-inch laptop | £599 £549 at Currys

Or, upgrade your SSD with this Dell Inspiron, currently £100 off at Currys. You're picking up a stunning 512GB of SSD storage in here, and keeping the 8GB RAM and 10th generation i5 processor of the HP above to boot.

Lenovo Yoga S700 14-inch laptop | £799.99 £699.99 at Very

This 14-inch Lenovo Yoga is up for under £700 at Very right now. That's a great price for a slimline but still powerful computer sporting the latest 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Plus, there's an eye-catching full HD IPS display on offer here, with Dolby Atmos audio as well.

Asus ZenBook UX333 13-inch laptop | £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook brings a fantastic i7 processor to the latest bank holiday sales, a far more powerful brain than the other i3s and i5s on this list. It's only 8th generation, however, so you're picking up a slightly older model of that processor to keep the cost down. Not only that, but there's 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage in this 13-inch laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 730 13.3-inch laptop | £1,099.99 £949.99 at Very

Save £150 on the Lenovo Yoga 13.3-inch laptop in the latest bank holiday sales at Very. There's some serious power in here, as well, with an 8th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD to keep everything running smoothly.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13-inch - 256GB | £1,499 £1,199.99 at Very

Save £300 on this Apple MacBook Pro offering an 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Touch Bar at Very. This is the lowest price going right now, so if you're in the market for a luxury laptop this bank holiday weekend, get in quick to bag yours.

Check out all the latest bank holiday laptop deals

Bank Holiday sales: tablet and iPad deals

If you're looking to keep yourself entertained during this Bank Holiday, there's likely to be plenty of sales catering to your needs with cheap tablet and iPad deals. With the release of the 2020 iPad Pro, we're seeing discounts on previous high-end models, as well as cheaper Android tablets. Below, you'll find some of the latest sales available today.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch tablet | £249 £199 at Currys

The Lenovo Smart Tab makes for an excellent cheap tablet, especially with £50 off at Currys this week. Ten hours of battery life will see you through reading, streaming all your favourite shows and films, and browsing the web all day - and with 64GB of storage there's a decent amount of space to keep everything on one device as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB + free cover + 4 months YouTube Music Premium | £349 at John Lewis

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available with both a free cover and four months of YouTube Music Premium included in a £350 price tag at John Lewis. You're getting some fantastic power inside here, with a 10.4-inch display, 64GB of storage, and the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | From £429 £379 at John Lewis

The sleek and lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e offers a slimline profile with a more wallet-friendly set of specs under the hood. There's still plenty of power in here, however, with a Snapdragon 670 octa-core mobile CPU and a gorgeous Super AMOLED display. 64GB: £429 £364.65 | 128GB: £489 £439

Apple iPad 10.2 128GB | £429 £399 at Currys

Save £30 on the 2019 iPad 10.2 at Currys this week, in a return to a recognisable sales price for the latest flagship model. This is a great cheap iPad option for those searching for the latest tech without needing the power of a Pro. Plus, there's a strong 128GB of storage in here, so you'll be able to pack a surprising amount of apps into this device.

iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB | £769 £669 at John Lewis

Save £100 on the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro at John Lewis right now. That's a fantastic price on an incredibly powerful tablet, with a two-year guarantee included, and Apple TV+ free for a year. If you're upgrading from an older model, you can even claim up to £150 off your purchase when trading in your old tablet.

Save £150 on iPads when trading in at John Lewis

If you want to use the bank holiday sales to upgrade your iPad, it's worth noting that you can currently claim up to £150 off your next model when trading in your old device at John Lewis. There are plenty of colours and storage options available on the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and iPad Air to choose from as well.

Bank Holiday sales: phone deals

Huawei P30 Lite - 128GB | £329.99 £199.95 at John Lewis

These bank holiday sales are a great opportunity to pick up a cheap smartphone over the long weekend. This Huawei P30 Lite offers up to 21 hours of battery life, with 4GB RAM, a stunning 24MP front camera and 48MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses on the back.

View Deal

With 16MP rear cameras, dual SIM functionality, and a 6.1-inch Infinity-O display, this Samsung Galaxy S10 is certainly a cheaper phone this week, but definitely not one that skimps on the specs. You're getting 128GB of storage space in here as well as 8GB RAM.

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB | £749 £599 at Laptops Direct

Save £150 on the iPhone XR in the Laptops Direct bank holiday sales. With the A12 Bionic Chip, and 6.1 liquid retina HD display, this is still a gorgeous phone to pick up, even if it's aimed as a cheaper alternative to the XS or 11.

Apple iPhone XS - 64GB | £949 £619 at Laptops Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - 256GB | £869 £699 at Very

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is £170 off right now at Very, a great price on the 6.3 Infinity-O display, 3x 12MP cameras, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. Plus, the S Pen comes included as standard with this particular phone as well.

Bank Holiday sales: smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals are usually pretty reliable over the Bank Holiday sales, and though we're not getting out and about as much as we usually do, things still look good for some discounts in 2020. Thanks to new releases pushing the prices of older models down, and more wrist candy to choose from than ever, you'll find some healthy deals available right now.

Huawei Band 3 Pro activity tracker | £79.99 £39.99 at Very

This cheap fitness tracker is now even cheaper at Very - just £40 to be exact. That's a fantastic price for a calorie and sleep tracker with onboard coaching and plenty of data about how and when you're working out.

Fitbit Charge 3 | £99.99 £89.99 at Currys

Save £10 on the Fitbit Charge 3 at Currys this week. After the launch of the Charge 4, these fitness trackers received their own price cuts and now you can grab the exercise-focused smartwatch for a fantastic price ahead of the Bank Holiday sales.

Huawei Watch GT | £199.99 £99.99 at Very

If you want something that looks more like a smartwatch than a fitness tracker, but don't want to break the bank, this Huawei Watch GT is available for under £100 at Very. You're still getting some comprehensive fitness features in here, and a fantastic AMOLED HD screen to boot.

Huawei Watch GT2 46mm | £199.99 £159.99 at Very

With a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, two weeks of battery life, 50m water resistance and support for a number of different satellite positioning services, the Huawei Watch GT2 is a fitness tracker that's ready for anything. Plus, you can save £40 in the latest bank holiday sales at Very.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £172.11 at Amazon

Grab the Fitbit Versa 2 for just £172 at Amazon this week. You're picking up a fantastic fitness tracker here, with smartwatch capabilities all in there as well. Plus, there's built-in Alexa available - perfect if you're using Amazon's music or audiobook services.

Samsung Galaxy Watch | £189.99 at Amazon

You can pick up the original Samsung Galaxy Watch for £189 at Amazon right now, the lowest price going in this weekend's bank holiday sales. With sleep, exercise, and calorie tracking this is certainly a decent fitness tracker, but with music and phone notifications built in there's room in here as a smartwatch as well.

Apple Watch 3 38mm | £195.99 at Amazon

A £199 deal is expected on the Apple Watch 3, but Amazon have taken an extra few pounds off the price in this weekend's bank holiday sales. You can still claim your watch at this price, even though it's displaying as temporarily out of stock right now, as Amazon will simply wait charge you until shipping does take place.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active + battery pack | £248.99 £199 at John Lewis

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with a spare battery pack and save £50 in the latest bank holiday sales. If you're looking for a mid-range activity tracker with all the fitness monitoring and smartphone notifications you could ask for, without the price tag of an Apple Watch, this is a great opportunity.

Bank Holiday sales: speaker and headphone deals

Headphones and speakers always do well in Bank Holiday sales. Typically (though not always) less expensive than laptops, tablets, and 4K TVs, premium earbuds and over-ear headphones have a habit of dropping in price during sales like this. Keep an eye on AirPods for some particularly exciting deals, as well as some of the older Bose and Beats models.

JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones | £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

We've seen this price on the noise cancelling, lightweight headphones from JBL over Black Friday, and a few times since, but now it's back in time for the bank holiday sales. With a 12 hour battery life and impressive noise cancellation for the price, you're picking up a solid headset for £60 here.

JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones | £129 £79 at Currys

If you're looking for cheap wireless headphones but don't want to skimp on audio quality, these JBL Live 500BT cans offer an excellent compromise - at an even better price at Currys this week. A 30 hour battery life, virtual assistant compatibility, and that stunning JBL sound quality - there's plenty of tech under the hood to get excited for that £80 price tag.

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds | £149.99 £100 at Very

Looking for true wireless earbuds but don't want to shell out for AirPods? The Jabra Elite 65t offer excellent features alongside audio quality that stands up against more expensive players in the market. With four-microphones working to keep you calls clear and intuitive connection to your virtual assistant of choice, you're picking up some excellent buds here.

JBL Charge 4 portable bluetooth speakers | £159 £109 at Very

If you need some tunes to fill your garden this bank holiday weekend, you'll find this £50 saving on the JBL Charge 4 portable bluetooth speaker particularly appealing. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, that classic JBL bass, and USB charge out to keep your phone nicely juiced up at the same time, there's a whole host of extra features that make this premium bluetooth speaker worth it.

Marshall Mid ANC wireless noise cancelling headphones | £239 £115 at Currys

Save £124 on the Marshall Mid ANC wireless headphones at Currys this weekend. If you're looking for that classic mix of retro aesthetic with powerful modern tech, you've found yourself an excellent deal. This is a slightly older set of headphones, and we've seen this sales price before, but you've got another chance to grab it right now.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're after the true wireless earbuds everyone's talking about, you'll want to check out this recognisable sales price on the Apple AirPods. It's a discount that's been around for a while, but may be more popular as the bank holiday sales begin, so don't rest on it.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | £219 £169 at Very

Sony's own noise cancelling true wireless earbuds are available for £169 at Very this bank holiday weekend - a return to a familiar sales price that has been off the table for a couple of weeks. That's great news for audiophiles seeking Sony's famous buds for less.

Bose Home Speaker 300 | £249 £199 at John Lewis

The Bose Home Speaker 300 offers a compact and intelligent source of powerful audio. With voice recognition and Google Assistant and Alexa built in, there's plenty of tech under the hood, and you're also getting Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility - perfect for iPhone users as well.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ | £248 £219 at John Lewis

Don't want to plug your Bose speaker in? Grab the SoundLink Revolve+ instead. This smaller portable speaker doesn't compromise on big audio and also keeps all the smarts of the older Home Speaker models as well.

Bank Holiday sales: TV deals

4K TV deals are making a splash in this year's Bank Holiday sales, so be sure to keep your eye on the latest prices if you plan on upgrading your set this month. We're seeing some fantastic deals available right now, so if you see a price you like there's no point in waiting.

Luxor 43-inch 4K TV | £299.99 £249.99 at Very

Save £50 on this Luxor 4K TV at Very this week. Though it's not exactly a household name, you're picking up a cheap and cheerful high quality machine here - perfect if you're keen to upgrade on a budget. There's still Ultra-HD resolution and HDR10 and Dolby Vision to enjoy, just at a much lower price tag.

Philips 43-inch UHD 4K TV | £330 £289 at Amazon

Grab this 43-inch Philips UHD 4K TV for £43 off at Amazon right now - a fantastic saving on a feature-packed display. You're not only getting Dolby Vision here, but also more premium tech like Dolby Atmos and HDR10+.

LG 43UM7050 43-inch UHD 4K TV | £399 £319 at Very

Save £80 on this 7000-series LG 4K TV at Very this weekend. These models offer some spectacular tech under the hood, and what's more you'll usually find them for some decent prices as well, which makes this saving all the more exciting. If you're looking for a little more screen space, you can pick up the 55-inch version for £419 at Very.

Samsung RU7020 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £379 £329 at Very

This 7020 model is slightly lower than the version below on the scale of Samsung's 4K TVs, but you can pick it up for £50 less at Very and not notice many differences while you're at it. If you're looking for something a little larger, you can upgrade to a 50-inch for the same price as the 43-inch below, however.

Samsung UE43RU7470 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429.99 £379.99 at Currys

This Samsung 4K TV deal is a fan favourite, and it's returned just in time for the bank holiday sales. That means you can pick up the 43-inch display, offering up Samsung's Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR10+ for well under £400 this weekend.

Samsung UE43TU7100 (2020) 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £449 £399 at John Lewis

This 2020 7000-series Samsung 4K TV, however is also available for less in the bank holiday sales. You're future-proofing your purchase a little more here, but also grabbing a five-year guarantee when shopping with John Lewis as well. You can also grab the 55-inch model for £599.

Toshiba 65U2963DB 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429 at AO

If you prefer to go for a more established brand, this Toshiba model is available for under £430 at AO right now. You're picking up all the features you'd expect from a 65-inch 4K TV, as well as Alexa compatibility.

Toshiba U2963DB 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £599 £449 at Very

This Toshiba 4K TV deal offers a whopping 65-inch display for under £450 right now - an excellent price for such a large panel. There's Dolby Audio Processng in here for cinema-quality sound, as well as Dolby Vision HDR for extra special colour contrast.

LG 49SM8200PLA 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £599 £479 at Currys

This is one of the best 4K TV deals available in this weekend's bank holiday sales. LG is a well respected name in the world of premium displays, and you're picking up nothing short of stunning here. With NanoCell technology, powerful processors for upscaling, and TruMotion 100, there's some particularly impressive tech under the hood here. Plus, you can use promo code TVFREENDAY to grab free next day shipping as well.

Panasonic TX-50GX820B 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £699.99 £579.99 at Currys

Moving beyond £500, this offer at Currys brings premium features like Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ to these bank holiday sales. You're also picking up HCX picture processing for extra contrast and brilliant vibrant colours.

Samsung QE55Q60 55-inch UHD 4K QLED TV | Now £699 at ebuyer

This premium QLED display is available for £799 from many retailers right now, but ebuyer is also offering an extra £100 discount on the fantastic TV this week. A half-way house between standard 4K and the far more expensive wonders of the OLED, QLED displays offer richer colour profiles and faster refresh rates than usual but without reaching the lofty heights of the top of the range.

LG B9PLA 55-inch OLED 4K UHD HDR TV | £1,299 £1,098 at John Lewis

Looking for something a bit more premium? An OLED display may be more suitable, and this John Lewis deal is heralding a return to that £1,098 sales price for the bank holiday sales. LG is well known for its reliable, stunningly high quality OLED panels, packed with all manner of tech to keep your picture sharp and upscaled to the highest possible resolution.

Shop more bank holiday TV deals

Bank Holiday sales: gaming deals

If you're looking to beat the lockdown blues with an Xbox One or PS4 bundle deal, the Bank Holiday sales are serving up some excellent prices. Stock is looking particularly strong at the moment with the offers below from Currys already standing out.

Discounted PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games at CDKeys

Grab anything from Doom Eternal to Animal Crossing: New Horizons at digital download retailer CDKeys this week. We regularly see fantastic discounts on the latest games here, so if you're picking up a new console to see you through the lockdown, there's a much cheaper way to pick up all the games you'll need as well.

Logitech G512 Special Edition full RGB mechanical gaming keyboard | £119.99 £74.99 at Very

Plenty of retailers have include with Logitech G512 in their bank holiday sales this week, but Very has taken an extra cheeky fiver off to beat the competition. That means you can pick up the mechanical gaming keyboard for just £75 right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles from £219 at Currys

Possibly the hottest games console on the market right now, the Nintendo Switch has been out of stock for the last couple of months. However, you can pick up these cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite handheld-only bundles for some excellent prices at Currys. Games include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Smash Bros. Ultimate and more.

Xbox One S bundles from £239 at Currys

You'll find the Xbox One S available for as little as £239 at Currys right now, with some fantastic games and services thrown in for free. Choose from Crash Team Racing, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3 and many more in the latest cheap Xbox sales.

PS4 Pro bundles from £349 at Currys

From God of War to Marvel's Spider-Man and FIFA 20, there are a range of PS4 Pro bundle deals available at Currys right now. Stock has been lacking on these offers over the last few weeks, so grab them while you can.

TechRadar Life: the best home and garden bank holiday sales

Bank Holiday sales: garden furniture and outdoor deals

Garden-wide discounts on furniture, sheds, equipment, and appliances at Wayfair

Wayfair has discounted a wide range of garden furniture and equipment items in preparation for the bank holiday sales. That means you're guaranteed to find something that fits perfectly in your space, with the price tag to sit even sweeter on the bank statement.

Cast Iron wood burning fire pit | £117.99 £83.99 at Wayfair

This cash iron wood burning fire pit is down to £83.99 at Wayfair in their garden bank holiday sales. Hard wearing and sturdy, keep the Spring evening chill at bay with this excellent saving.

20 9cm potted plants for £35 at Dobies

Choose between 20 Trailing Geranium Pelargoniums, Fuchsias, Trailing Petunias, or a mix that offers collections perfect for baskets or if you're looking for a particularly fragrant garden for just £35 at Dobies this week. If you're looking for some colourful improvements to your garden you can't go wrong here.

GoPro Hero 8 Black | £379.99 £279.99 at John Lewis

The latest GoPro Hero 8 Black is available for £100 off at John Lewis in the latest bank holiday sales. We know no one's venturing too far out at the moment, but this saving is a great opportunity to gear up with the latest action cam tech for the future.

The Alabama 6 burner gas BBQ - Gloss White | £399 £379.97 at Appliances Direct

This premium 6-burner BBQ brings a vast amount of space to feed the whole family as well as the power to keep those six burners firing. With a cast iron cooking grid and a side burner to help out as well, you're picking up a fantastic grill in a gorgeous white design.

Bank holiday sales: home improvement and DIY deals

iRobot Roomba 676 robotic vacuum cleaner | £329 £229 at AO

Can't bring yourself to run the hoover round again? Sit back, relax, and let the robots do the work for you. This iRobot Roomba 676 can vacuum for up to 60 minutes and can be started and even scheduled from your smartphone. Plus, you can save £100 at AO right now.

20% off wallpaper at John Lewis

Featuring brands like Cole & Son, Morris & Co. and Harlequin, you'll find plenty of wallpaper options available for 20% off at John Lewis right now. Perfect if you're looking for some home renovation inspiration while we're stuck inside, there are some fantastic designs to choose from here.

DIY and plumbing sales now live at Wayfair

You can pick up everything you need for your home renovations at Wayfair this week - including the kitchen sink. With discounts on products, fixtures, and furniture for every room you're sure to find some great prices here.

Home security cameras up to £300 off at Very

If you're looking to beef up your home security this week, you'll find discounts on a range of brands and products available at Very. From Ring doorbell cameras to full Arlo Pro systems, there's a discount for every need this week.

20% off selected home lines at John Lewis

From cookware to lighting, bedding to garden furniture, you'll find a particularly large range of homeware items on sale right now at John Lewis. If you're looking for a change of scenery, or as much of a change as you can get at the moment, head over to grab your bargains soon.

When will the Bank Holiday sales start?

The early May Bank Holiday has been moved to Friday the 8th this year, to coincide with VE Day celebrations. That means you'll have a whole weekend of sales to shop, with plenty of deals spanning the entire week as well. We're seeing retailers publish their deals earlier and earlier at the moment, so keep this page bookmarked for all the latest information, and start checking back regularly from Wednesday 6th May for the latest discounts.

How to find the best Bank Holiday deals

We're highlighting all the best Bank Holiday sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're flying solo you'll want to take a look at the retailers who regularly discount the items you're after. So, in the world of TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets, head over to Currys, John Lewis, AO, and Amazon. For larger home and garden appliances, you'll also have luck with Argos, B&Q and Very.

