Razer cuts into home theater with Leviathan

You've heard of the BlackWidow, you've drooled over the Razer Blade. Now, in a surprise twist, California-based Razer has announced Leviathan, a soundbar for your elite listening pleasure.

Razer has been on a mission to deliver hardcore gaming products and now, they aim to please audio lovers just the same. The Razer Leviathan comes to fulfill a simple purpose, to give movie, music, and gaming lovers a piece of technology that's perfect for "recreating epic in-game battle scenes or simply enjoying favorite movie scenes".

According to Razer co-founder and CEO, Min-Liang Tan, the audio market was ripe for Razer to step in and "produce a precision-engineered surround sound solution for high-performance gaming, movie watching and music listening, and make it versatile to use in any setting…"

At $199 (£199) the Razer Leviathan soundbar comes in at 4.4 pounds, which may sound bulky, but there's little fat here. Inside are two 2.5-inch speakers and two .74-inch tweeters. Pair that with a 5.25-inch passive subwoofer at 6.6 pounds and you can power the 5.1 virtual surround sound with a feather-light system that caters well to music, movies and games.

It aims to be versatile, including Bluetooth 4.0 and "ultra-fast" NFC pairing in the mix for on-the-go adventures, and also includes analog and even optical connections to complete your home theatre setup.

The Razer Leviathan will be available worldwide in November 2014.