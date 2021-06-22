As a run leader, these are the Prime Day deals I'll be recommending to my club

Each year, when the Prime Day deals roll around, the members of my running club message me asking for advice on the best deals, so they don't have to spend time trawling for the hidden treasures.

This year, Amazon's running watch deals are particularly strong, with good savings on Garmin and Polar devices. Not all of these are the latest models (you won't find the brand new Forerunner 55 on sale, for example), but even slightly older Garmin watches stand up well, and the company has a track record for updating its firmware to add new features, so even previous-gen watches are a good investment.

There are also some great deals on sports nutrition, including electrolyte tabs, energy gels and bars. Perhaps not something you'd usually look for on Prime Day, but it's a great opportunity to stock up and especially if you're thinking of starting slightly longer or more intense runs soon.

US Prime Day deals for runners

Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $113 If you thought the regular Instinct was tough, this watch goes one further, built to military standards and in a range of earthy colorways. It's never been this cheap before, so sneak up and grab one while Prime Day lasts.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $80 We're fans of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at TechRadar, so it's good to see such a big discount on it for Prime Day. This gray and silver model hit $219.99 just before Christmas, but this is the first time it's ever dipped below the $200 mark.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

View Deal

Aftershokz Trekz Air: $119.95 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a regular Amazon deal rather than a Prime Day one, but it's the cheapest these bone conduction headphones have ever been. I've used them for many years myself, and can heartily recommend them for running while being aware of your surroundings.

View Deal

Nuun Energy Electrolyte Tablets: $25.34 $17.94 at Amazon

Save $7.40 Nuun electrolytes are delicious, but usually expensive. For Prime Day there's a third off this pack of 40 caffeine-infused tablets, so you can justify switching out your usual ones. The watermelon flavor is particularly tasty.

View Deal

Clif Bars Variety Pack: $19.99 $13.99

Save £6 - If you don't like sticky gels, Clif Bars can be a great alternative for mid-run refuelling. This pack gives you a little of everything, so you can try the full range of flavors, and has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday.

View Deal

UK Prime Day deals for runners

Garmin Forerunner 45: £159.99 £105 at Amazon

Save £54.99 The Forerunner 45 is one of Garmin's entry-level running watches, and is back to its Black Friday price for Prime Day. It usually hovers somewhere around the £140 mark, so this is a great deal if you're getting serious about running and looking to make the step up from a Fitbit.

View Deal

Polar Vantage M: £249 £149.95 at Amazon

Save £99.05 - The Polar Vantage M is the predecessor to this year's M2, but there's not a huge difference between the two, and it's a great mid-range GPS running watch that gives heaps of training insights. It usually hovers around the £180 mark, so this is a solid Prime Day deal.

View Deal

Polar Unite: £116 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £26.01 The Unite is Polar's entry-level fitness watch, and would be a great step up from a Fitbit if you're starting to take your running more seriously. We've not seen it below £98 before, and this price makes it even more beginner-friendly.

View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Smart Watch Lite: £54.18 £41.29 at Amazon

Save £12.89 - a great choice for runners on a super tight budget, this little fitness watch offers a dozen workout modes sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and on-board GPS, which is almost unheard of at this price bracket. It's well made, too. A real bargain.

View Deal

TicWatch Pro 3: £289.99 £195.36 at Amazon

Save £94.63 This is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches for runners, and it's never been below £200 before. It's big and bright, with a fast Snapdragon 4100 chipset, high resolution display and three-day battery life. This is the GPS version, but there's also an LTE/4G version available for a little more.

View Deal

Aftershokz OpenMove: £79.95 £63.96 at Amazon

Save £15.99 We rarely see Aftershokz headphones in the sales – at Amazon or anywhere else. They'e a great choice for runners, allowing you to hear what's happening around you while enjoying your favorite tunes or podcasts. The OpenMove haven't had a price cut since their launch in September 2020. However, we did find them pretty uncomfortable to wear for extended periods.

View Deal

Wahoo Tickr Fit: £62.43 £47.10 at Amazon

Save £15.33 This heart rate monitor is one of the best alternatives to a chest strap. It fits around your arm rather than your wrist, so the signal isn't disturbed by gripping motions. It hit £60 in February, but has never been this cheap before.

View Deal

Hyperice Hypervolt Massager: £259 £181.30 at Amazon

Save £77 - This cordless massage gun is a great deal on Prime Day, with 30% off the regular price. It's powerful but quiet, and comes highly recommended by publications including GQ and Runner's World, among others. It's proving super popular, so grab it before it sells out.



View Deal

SiS Isotonic Gels £22.50 £9.99 at Amazon

£12.51 - If you're training for a long distance event, you'll want to get your nutrition strategy sorted well in advance, If you get on well with gels, this pack of 15 from SiS works out at much less than £1 each, which is great value.

View Deal

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK