Argos Boxing Day and January sales 2020: what we expect to see

If you're looking to bag a bargain on any number of tech deals, appliances, or even home goods, then this year's Argos Boxing Day sales are sure to be a prime highlight on your calendar. Even with unprecedented circumstances, we've recently seen Argos go big over November with its Black Friday sale, so all signs are still pointing to a big sales event come Boxing Day - even if it's mostly online this year.

We're putting together this guide right here to clue you in with everything you need to know about the Argos Boxing Day sales. We'll cover what to expect, when sales kick-off, and all the latest information pertaining to store openings and safety. We'll also be rounding up all the best deals as they go live right on this page here, so please feel free to bookmark it and revisit on the big day itself.

We're expecting a ton of tech to go on sale, including deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones and smartwatches to name just a few categories. Appliances too should see plenty of options, especially on smaller items like air fryers and vacuums. What's more, Argos' excellent same-day delivery should be available on most items too - which is a fantastic service most retailers simply can't match.

The best deals ahead of the Argos Boxing Day sales

Argos Boxing Day Sales: FAQ

When will the Argos Boxing Day sales begin?

The Argos Boxing Day sales typically begin early each year, on Christmas Day in fact, although it remains to be seen whether this year will hold true to that with the unprecedented circumstances. As you'd imagine, stores will be closed on Christmas Day itself, although we're expecting Argos to offer its excellent same-day delivery for Boxing Day (next-day in this case).

Will the Argos Boxing Day sales be available instore?

According to Argos' own COVID-19 guidelines page, where stores are open items can still be picked up, ordered, and returned. However, this will most likely depend on your local area's tier-level, and there's unfortunately no mention of Boxing Day sales, so in-store shoppers may be restricted to click and collect depending on their local situation. In-store visitor numbers are also limited, so shoppers may be looking at queue times as well if they are visiting in person.

If you'd like to find out what the guidelines and opening times are at your local Argos, you can use this store locator page to find out more information.

Argos same-day delivery

One of Argos' main selling points as a top retailer is its fantastic same-day delivery option, which can see you score your item of choice on the very day you ordered it for as little as £3.95

According to Argo's own delivery guidelines, same-day delivery is still available nationwide, and we're expecting that to continue to be the day with the upcoming Boxing Day sales too. However, it's very likely demand will be really high on the big day itself, so definitely don't rule out potential disruptions to speedy delivery.

Argos Boxing Day Sales: TV deals

Recently, during the annual Black Friday sales we saw Argos offer up some fantastic prices across its entire catalog of 4K TVs, although particular highlights included the latest Samsung Q60T QLED's getting price cuts of £100. For budget TV hunters, we also saw Argos reduce the price on a range of super cheap and cheerful Panasonic TVs - the lowest of which was just £199 over Black Friday. Soundbars too saw some great price cuts and even a special where you got a £50 discount when you purchased a soundbar with a Samsung TV bundle.

Overall, we're expecting similar sorts of offers for the Argos Boxing Day sales this year, although Argos doesn't tend to price match with Currys and John Lewis - two retailers which always make TV deals a central part of their sales lineup. That said, you don't get same-day delivery with either of those particular retailers either. If you're interested in seeing what's on offer ahead of Boxing Day, here's a quick snapshot of today's TV deals at Argos:

Argos Boxing Day Sales: laptop deals

Argos' laptop deals tend to be great if you're on the hunt for a super cheap and cheerful machine for the basics - such as internet browsing and online shopping. When it comes to Chromebooks and notebooks especially, Argos' inventory is fantastic, although they don't tend to offer massive price cuts on these already cheap machines over sales events.

With prior sales events, the biggest price cuts tend to be on the higher-end and mid-range laptops, the latter of which generally go for around £400 - £600, and generally see discounts of around £100 on average. If you're looking for a new machine for working from home or even casual use, these are a good option, especially because you should be able to snag a discount on a machine with an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD at least.

Argos Boxing Day Sales: headphones and audio

Argos is a great place to score deals on headphones and speakers over most sales events. This year over Black Friday for example, Argos had the best deal on the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker - one of the best portable speakers around for £79.99 (down from £119). The retailer also had great price cuts on a range of headphones from leading brands like Beats and Sony - a good option if you've got some Christmas spending money.

Argos Boxing Day Sales: smartwatch deals

Over the November sales period this year we saw particularly good prices on FitBit, Samsung, and Garmin peripherals at Argos and we'd reckon most of these will be seeing a return in some form over Boxing Day. On the Apple Watch front, we haven't seen much action from Argos recently, especially on the newer devices, although we'd never rule out smaller discounts on Boxing day.

Argos Boxing Day Sales: gaming deals

The gaming deals landscape changes each year, especially recently with the new generation of consoles hitting the market. That said, Argos is always a top destination to bag a gaming deal or two - both on consoles, peripherals, and even the games themselves.

Over Black Friday, the most recent sales event, we saw plenty of excellent gaming deals from Argos. A selection of PS4 games for example were half price, and there was also fantastic price cuts on Razer and SteelSeries PC gaming peripherals as well. While we don't expect there to be any big discounts on the new consoles (or even stock), we definitely expect to see plenty of stocking fillers and smaller items go on sale.

Argos Boxing Day Sales: home and kitchen

Argos, alongside Currys has one of the biggest inventories for home and kitchen goods - especially appliances. We're expecting to see plenty of sales over Boxing Day on smaller items like kettles, toasters, air fryers, and vacuum cleaners, although there could potentially be discounts on large appliances too.

We should also be seeing plenty of discounts on home tech items on Boxing Day, with both Google and Amazon devices being available at Argos. Over Black Friday, we saw hefty discounts on the Amazon Echo Show 8, Google Nest Mini, and also the Ring series of home security devices - which we expect will come up again on Boxing day.