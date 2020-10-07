Apple's outgoing entry-level iPad 10.2 is available £80 cheaper in this iPad deal

If you're looking for a new iPad, it's probably best to wait for Amazon Prime Day coming up or maybe Black Friday and Cyber Monday after that – but if you just can't wait, there's one particular model that's on sale right now.

This iPad deal is on the entry-level iPad 10.2 from 2019 – only the 32GB cell-connected model is on sale, and only in the Space Gray color, but it's down from £479 to £399 for a total saving of £80. This deal is available on Amazon.

Sure, the on-board storage is a little low, but many people use cloud storage now so it won't matter for many. In addition, this version lets you connect to the internet if you get a data plan, so you can upload your files to cloud storage from anywhere.

That iPad 10.2 has been replaced by the newer iPad 10.2 released in September this year, but the year-older model is still a powerful beast that's great for people looking for their first Apple tablet.

iPad 10.2 32GB Wi-Fi and cellular: £479 £399 at Amazon

If you want 2019's entry-level tablet in its lowest storage option, with a gray color and cellular connection, this deal takes quite a bit of the price off. This tablet has a 10.2-inch screen (as the name implies), an A10 Fusion chipset, and an 8,827mAh battery. It runs iPadOS and can be upgraded to the newest iPadOS 14.

View Deal

If you if you want the tablet in other configurations, there are additional prices below, but you might want to wait for October 13 (Amazon Prime Day) or later.