Apple MacBook 12-inch deal knocks a startling £350 off the asking price

We’ve already seen some great deals on Apple’s outgoing 12-inch MacBook, and this one is even better than some of the major price cuts we witnessed earlier this year – so much so that you might be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday has come early for 2019…

Normally Apple’s 12-inch MacBook commands a price tag north of a grand, but you can save a startling £350 with the discount eBuyer has currently applied to the Intel Core m3-powered laptop.

The notebook comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus of course you get that beautiful Retina display in a supremely portable package with long-lasting battery life.

The price was the main sticking point when we reviewed the 12-inch MacBook, but with this discount knocking the machine down to a penny under £780, that might persuade you to pull the trigger. Particularly given that these 12-inch MacBooks will only be around for so long, given Apple is no longer making them.

Apple MacBook 12-inch Core m3 (8GB/256GB) £1129.98 £779.99 at eBuyer

This MacBook is powered by a 7th-gen Intel Core m3 and benefits from a stunning 2,304 x 1,440-resolution screen. It’s the gold colour you’re getting here, with a saving of £349.99 which represents a discount of just over 30%.View Deal

You might just get a better deal come Black Friday 2019 (or indeed on Cyber Monday), but with this particular MacBook model, we’re really not sure how likely that is. If you'd like to compare prices for other models, check out our guide to the latest cheap MacBook sales and deals.