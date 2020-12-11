Apple Boxing Day and January sales 2020: what we expect to see

Apple Boxing Day sales represent the best chance to bag a bargain on premium tech this side of 2021, and if the recent big sales events are anything to go by - there should be plenty on offer. If you're thinking about spending that Christmas pocket money and treating yourself this December, we've put together this handy guide for this year's Apple Boxing Day sales to give you an idea of what to expect.

We're covering all big Apple products here - iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and Apple Watches, and we're also weighing in with answers to your frequently asked questions. You'll find all the relevant links to the UK's top retailers here too, as well as our thoughts on what you should be looking to pay on all of this year's latest Apple products as well as today's best prices for comparison.

So, in a nutshell, what are we expecting with this year's Apple Boxing Day sales? Well, if the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are anything to go by, we should be seeing price cuts across the whole range, plus, if we're lucky, the lowest prices yet on a number of 2020 products too. You can find specific information on each specific product range just below in their relevant sections, which you can also skip to using the relevant jumper links at the side of the page.

So, read on for our guide to this year's Apple Boxing Day sales, and also don't forget to bookmark this page as we'll not only be updating it with the latest information but the deals themselves as they go live.

Apple Boxing Day frequently asked questions

When will the Apple Boxing Day sales kick off?

Boxing Day is of course December 26, the day after Christmas, although we're expecting many of the UK's leading retailers to be kicking off their online sales as early as Christmas Day afternoon itself. That means if you're looking to bag a bargain in the Apple Boxing Day sales, you should be ready to check-in after you've opened your presents from Father Christmas.

Does Apple do Boxing Day sales?

The Apple store itself generally doesn't feature Boxing Day sales in its events line-up, so any discounts or free gift cards are fairly unlikely to be featured on its site come late December. If we're honest, this isn't a massive loss when looking at Apple Boxing Day sales overall, however, since the juiciest discounts on Apple products tend to come from other retailers, not Apple itself.

Which retailers are the best for Apple Boxing Day sales?

Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis are the UK's leading online retailers for tech, and, as you would expect love to make Apple products a central feature of any sales event, given the massive popularity of said products. Other lesser-known retailers like Very and Laptops Direct are also great places to catch an Apple deal or two, especially with MacBooks and AirPods with the latter.

Apple - plenty of stock, but not the lowest prices on Apple deals in general

plenty of stock, but not the lowest prices on Apple deals in general Amazon - fantastic prices on all Apple deals, but sometimes sell out

fantastic prices on all Apple deals, but sometimes sell out Currys - top price-matching, plus free delivery options

top price-matching, plus free delivery options John Lewis - excellent extended warranties, plus a good range

excellent extended warranties, plus a good range Very - extremely competitive price-matching and plenty of stock

extremely competitive price-matching and plenty of stock Ao.com - again, another great lesser-known retailer with a good range

again, another great lesser-known retailer with a good range Laptops Direct - excellent prices for AirPods and MacBooks specifically

Apple iPad Boxing Day sales

So far this December, most of the best iPad deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday - the two biggest sales events of the year - have held up. That's great news and generally shows how retailers are generally expanding out their one-off sales for more drawn out discounts over longer periods of time. The bad news is, so far, the price cuts haven't been absolutely massive on the newer models in the UK, although this is somewhat understandable given the desirability of these tablets.

The more expensive options - the new iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro 11 and 12.9-inch models are generally still available right now with price cuts of around £30 to £50. We'd generally expect the same sort of thing for Boxing Day, although we'd never rule out a slightly better sale, such as £50 off the new iPad Air 4. For the cheaper models, we've seen the new Apple iPad 10.2 sell out quite frequently at big retailers recently, so we wouldn't expect anything too outrageous for discounts, probably around the £30 mark is likely.

Apple MacBook Boxing Day sales

The advent of the new Apple M1 processor has meant we have a lot of MacBooks on the market right now, including fairly recently launched Intel-based systems too. The good news is there are plenty of retailers offering price cuts on all models currently, including the cheaper MacBook Airs. On the new M1 Air models, we wouldn't expect anything too wild, probably a discount in the range of around £50 on the baseline 256GB SSD version, which currently retails for £999. However, the 2020 Intel-based Air models are likely to experience a much larger discount, possibly down to just £879, which we saw at Amazon over Black Friday.

For MacBook Pro models, we're seeing discounts of around £120 currently on both the 13-inch M1 and Intel-based machines, and we'd expect things to roughly stay in this ballpark for the Boxing Day sales. Currently, the cheapest we've seen a 256GB MacBook Pro 13 go for in the UK is £1099, although this was on the now superseded Intel-based 2020 model, which probably isn't quite as good value as the new version that sports the Apple M1 chip right now.



Apple Watch Boxing Day sales

Apple Watches should see some good deals over Boxing Day if this year's big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are anything to go by. We're very much expecting the biggest discounts to be on the older models - in this case, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the now fast-disappearing Apple Watch 5. On the Series 3, we've seen this budget entry go for as little as £179 recently, and it seems likely that this price will be featured again in the Boxing Day sales. With the Series 5, most of the remaining stock is now on the more expensive cellular models, but we wouldn't rule out discounts of up to £130, which we saw over Black Friday.

We'd expect much more subdued discounts for the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 since these models are still relatively new right now. Currently going for around £269 and £379 respectively, we reckon discounts of up to £20 are reasonable expectations for the Boxing Day sales.

Apple AirPods Boxing Day sales

AirPods deals should be one of the juiciest areas for price cuts with this year's Apple Boxing Day sales. We say that with fair confidence since many of the best prices from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have actually stuck around on most models, and it's looking like they'll be hanging around for the not too distant future as well.

For example, the standard Apple AirPods can be picked up for just £124 right now at Amazon, and the wireless charger version can also be picked up for £158. Both of these prices are the cheapest we've seen, and we wouldn't expect anything much cheaper, perhaps around £5 to £10 less if we're very lucky.

The AirPods Pro are having stock issues at Amazon recently, although you can still pick them up for around £199 at other leading retailers currently. That's the lowest price we've seen so far this year, and again, it's unlikely it'll get that much more generous over the Boxing Day sales, although you never know.