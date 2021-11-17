Apple AirPods plummet to lowest ever price in unbelievable early Black Friday deal

The Apple AirPods have crashed to their lowest ever price in the UK, thanks to this incredible deal from Amazon that takes them down to just £99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Usually costing £119, the second-gen AirPods were recently discounted by Apple following the release of the AirPods 3 - previously, they cost £159, so this is a brilliant early Black Friday deal on the true wireless earbuds.

This AirPods Black Friday deal applies to the version with a standard charging case - for wireless charging, the cheapest price we've found is £149 at Currys. Apple itself no longer bundles the second-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case, so you may find that stock begins to dwindle over Black Friday.

Today's best AirPods Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case: £119 Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case: £119 £99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the AirPods with the standard charging case at record-low price of £99. That £20 discount may not seem like much, but it's brilliant compared to the original RRP of £159. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

The 2019 AirPods may have been usurped by the AirPods 3, but they're still worth considering if you're on a budget.

The true wireless earbuds include Apple's powerful H1 Chip, resulting in faster pairing and seamless connectivity, especially with other Apple devices.

The H1 Chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery overall, with 5 hours of battery life (three hours of talk time) on a single charge.

A lively, if not audiophile-grade, sound performance makes these buds enjoyable to listen with, while their open fit makes them ideal for anyone who doesn't like the feeling of shoving silicone tips into their ear canals.

Unlike the AirPods Pro, there's no noise cancellation, and they don't come with Spatial Audio support like the AirPods 3 - however, at this record-low price, the second-gen AirPods are a bargain worth snapping up ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

More AirPods deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple AirPods 2 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals