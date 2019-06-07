AMD Next Horizon Gaming E3 2019 livestream: How to watch the GPU keynote

AMD may have just had a killer Computex 2019, but there's more. Team Red is going to be at E3 2019, with a press conference of its own. At AMD's Next Horizon Gaming E3 event, we're expecting to get a glimpse at what AMD Navi graphics cards can do.

We've seen some speculation that up to five AMD Navi graphics cards could be coming, but we're not sure all of them will be present at this livestream event.

However, unlike many of AMD's conferences, the Next Horizon Gaming E3 event likely won't be super technical, as it has Geoff Keighley presenting. So, while AMD CEO Lisa Su will be showing off AMD's latest technology, you can expect a user-friendly and easy-to-understand demonstration.

When is the AMD Next Horizon Gaming livestream? When: AMD's Next Horizon Gaming livestream starts Monday, June 10 at 3pm PT, 6PM ET and 11PM BST or Tuesday, June 11 at 8am AEST How long will the conference last?: About an hour

We're not sure what else AMD could have in store for this event, but because it's taking the form of an E3 keynote, we might even see some PC games that leverage the technology behind the AMD Radeon 5000 series of graphics cards.

We've already heard from AMD that these AMD Radeon 5000 graphics cards will be out in July, but we're expecting a precise release date at the AMD Next Horizon Gaming event.

Either way, we'll be reporting live from the AMD Next Horizon Gaming event, but if you want to catch all the graphics card news alongside us, then check out the options below.

How to watch the AMD Next Horizon Gaming livestream on YouTube

YouTube is probably going to be the best place to watch the AMD Next Horizon Gaming livestream. If you want to watch the event on YouTube, just go over to AMD's YouTube channel on whichever device you want to watch on, whether it's your smartphone, desktop browser or gaming console.

How to watch the AMD Next Horizon Gaming livestream on Facebook

If you want to watch the AMD Next Horizon Gaming livestream elsewhere, you'll be happy to know that you can watch it on Facebook as well. Just head on over to the AMD Gaming official Facebook page on your Facebook app on your console or smartphone, or just on your desktop browser.