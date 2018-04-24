Amazon’s Spring Smart Home sale offers huge savings on the best gadgets

Setting up a smart home is an expensive proposition, with lighting, thermostats, plugs, vacuum cleaners and smart speakers all costing hundreds of pounds.

Before you know it you’ve racked up an eye-watering total on your shopping cart, and it just sits there, unpurchased.

Well, this spring Amazon has released a Spring Smart Home sale that will help shave hundreds off select bundles, so you can set up your smart home without breaking the bank.

The sale runs until midnight on Sunday April 29, but as with usual Amazon sales, stock may be limited so you’ll want to move quickly. We’ll include some choice picks that we think are worth your attention here, but for the full range head over to the Amazon Spring Smart Home page.

Our picks

Echo Show plus Philips Hue White Starter Kit, now £214.99 (was £259.98)

This bundle brings together Amazon's first (and largest) smart display the Echo Show with the Philips Hue White kit. That gives you a couple of bulbs and the Hue Hub. It's worth noting that these aren't colour-changing bulbs, but you can choose between a white or black Show.View Deal

Echo Show plus Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lighting Starter Kit, now £279.99 (was £369.98)

This bundle is another that includes the Echo Show and Philips Hue bulbs, this time the Hue White and Colour kit. Now it's a bit more expensive than the White bundle above, but you do get three bulbs rather than two, and the added functionality to turn your lights purple (or green, or red, or....well, you get it).View Deal

Honeywell Lyric T6R Smart Thermostat plus Echo Dot (2nd generation), £174.49 in bundle (£218.66 separately)

This bundle includes the touch-screen smart thermostat from Honeywell, one of the biggest names in connected heating and the second generation of the Echo Dot. This little speaker isn't going to win any awards for sound quality but is great as an introduction to smart speakers, or a second smart speaker. View Deal

Logitech Harmony Hub plus Echo Dot (2nd generation), £114.99 in bundle (£132.98 separately)

If you've found that as your smart home grows you need a hub to control all the disparate products, this bundle may well be for you. It includes the dinky Dot smart speaker, and the Logitech Harmony Hub which can control everything from smart locks to lights to thermostats, and everything in between. View Deal

Make your own bundle

One of the best things about the Spring Smart Home sale is that Amazon has included a vast range of products that you can use to make your own bundles. Some of them (like the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner) already have a reduction, but even if they are full price, you get a 15% reduction when bundling three or more products.

As you can imagine, that very quickly works its way up to being a pretty significant saving.

