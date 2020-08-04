Amazon's latest Fitbit deals offer up big savings on cheap fitness trackers

If you're looking to get a little more active in what's left of the summer months, Amazon's Fitbit deals may just be the motivation you need to start moving. There are some significant savings still available right now, with price cuts hitting a range of Fitbit devices, inching many closer to their lowest prices ever.

The Fitbit Inspire is available for £20 off its RRP, now coming in at just £49.99 - a price tag we've not seen for a few months now. Or, if you're looking for a cheap fitness tracker that can still offer smartphone notifications, the original Fitbit Versa is down to £139.99. That's the cheapest it's been since Black Friday, when it only dropped an extra £10 off.

Real fitness fanatics will find this £66.99 saving on the Fitbit Ionic a little more exciting, however. With an RRP of £249, this smartwatch offers some serious fitness tracking prowess, and you can pick it up for just £183 this week. Granted, we haven't seen the Ionic at a £200+ price point since May, but this is still a great price to pay when you look at competing wrist pieces of this calibre.

We're rounding up all of these Fitbit deals below, but you'll find plenty more of the latest cheap Fitbit prices and sales right here on TechRadar as well.

Today's best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire is available for £20 off at Amazon right now. The cheap fitness tracker has been seen at this price before, but over the past few months prices have been hesitant to drop below the £60 mark.

Fitbit Charge 3: £129.99 £74.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 price dropped when the newer Charge 4 model released. However, this £74.99 offer brings us back to the lowest price yet for the slimline fitness tracker with 7 day battery life and automatic exercise recognition.

Fitbit Versa: £199.99 £139.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa has only been cheaper than this during a brief drop into the £120 range over Black Friday, though prices have remained steady around this position since then. It's a little older, but if you're after a cheap fitness tracker with smartphone notifications, this is still a great price.

Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £183.68 at Amazon

With Alexa built in, improved fitness tracking and a wide range of new features, the Fitbit Versa 2 may well be worth the step up. Plus, Amazon is hosting a minor discount on this particular model as well, saving you £16.

Fitbit Ionic: £249.99 £183 at Amazon

Onboard personal coaching, music straight from your wrist, built-in GPS/GLONASS and smartphone notifications - the Fitbit Ionic is a powerful fitness tracker even in 2020. This is the first time this smartwatch has crept closer to its all time lowest price of £177 in a while, so make sure you snap it up if you've had your eye on it.

