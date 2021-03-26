Amazon Spring Sale drops Fire tablet deals to just £35 this weekend

Amazon Fire tablet deals have been a little slow so far this year, but with the first major discount event at Amazon comes some of the best offers we've seen on these cheap devices in 2021. The Amazon Spring Sale is here, and with it comes a massive range of tech and home savings. However, the best offers are reserved for Amazon's own devices, which means we're seeing some excellent Fire tablet deals this weekend.

You can pick up the Fire 7 for just £34.99 right now (was £49.99). That's an excellent price for a 7-inch tablet with a surprisingly slick experience. We'd been waiting for this to shave its price tag down before picking it up as a mounted smart home controller, and we're particularly impressed by what you can get for such little cash this weekend.

However, if you are looking for a higher quality display and larger screen, you'll also find the Amazon Fire HD 8 on sale in this weekend's Fire tablet deals as well. The Amazon Spring Sale has this device up for £64.99 over the usual £89.99 RRP - with the latter being a price we had grown used to seeing over the course of the year so far. You can also upgrade to the full 10-inch device, with the Fire HD 10 available for £104.99 (was £149.99) as well.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Fire tablet deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

It's not every day you see a tablet for £34.99, even a 7-inch budget model. However, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet has always been found for a good price and you can secure a fantastic discount on the cheaper device right now.

Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

You can save £25 on the Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon this week. That's an excellent price for the already cheap Fire-OS tablet, and perfect if you want to catch up on some streaming, browse the web or play a few games without breaking the bank.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £149.99 £104.99 at Amazon

You can also upgrade to the 10-inch model as well, offering that 1080p Full HD display and 32GB of storage space (plus microSD slot). The £149.99 RRP for this excellent device was already cheap, but with £45 off you're getting a great price.

More Fire tablet deals

