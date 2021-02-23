Amazon Echo Show 5 drops back down to record low price this week

We haven't seen too many Amazon Echo Show deals since last year, which means this stunning return to some record low prices is all the more appreciated this week.

We previously saw the Echo Show 5 available for £39.99 over Black Friday and the Christmas sales period, however since then sales prices have been fairly stubborn. Right now, though, you'll find it back on sale for its record low price - saving you a full £40 over the original £79.99 RRP.

That's perfect if you're looking for a discrete smart display for video chatting, recipes, Alexa access, and controlling your smart home. If you've installed video doorbells or Alexa-enabled security cameras there's even more value in here as well.

However, if think you'll be using your new smart display for a lot of video calling and perhaps catching up on some Prime Video, we'd recommend checking out the larger Echo Show 8 instead. While not at its all-time low price, this discount down to £64.99 is just £5 off the record low we've seen in previous Amazon Echo deals - and you're still saving £55 overall.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Echo deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show deals

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show has just plummeted back down to its record low price. The Alexa smart display is perfect for pairing with video doorbells, security cameras and smart thermostats thanks to its inbuilt touchscreen. However, you'll also find plenty of use in the kitchen as well, with recipes and Prime Video on hand.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £64.99 at Amazon

To make the most of that Prime Video integration, though, we'd recommend upgrading to the larger Echo Show 8. This is £5 away from its lowest price ever, so £64.99 is still an excellent offer this week, and you're boosting up to an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months free at Amazon

If you want to make the most of your new smart display, you'll find a three month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited is also available right now. Be sure to cancel before the end of your trial if you don't want to continue, because this will auto-renew at a rate of £14.99 a month.

View Deal

More Amazon Echo deals

We're rounding up a massive range of smart home device deals right here on TechRadar, but if you're already in the Google ecosystem you might be better off checking out the latest Google Home sales. Or, if you're looking for more Alexa-enabled tech, check out the latest Amazon Fire tablet deals and sales.