Amazon Echo deals: save on Echo Dot, Show, Buds and more this weekend

If you missed out on the massive Amazon Echo deals of last year, you've got another chance to scoop up some excellent prices this weekend. Amazon has discounted its own range of smart home products, cutting as much as £30 off its collection of smart speakers and displays. That means you'll be able to kit out your smart home for less right now, saving plenty of cash in the process.

The previous generation Echo Dot is currently £25 off, sitting at just £24.99 - but for £10 more you can upgrade to the fourth generation, now available for £34.99 (was £49.99). If you're after a little more power, though, the full Amazon Echo smart speaker comes with a free smart bulb this weekend - at a bundle price of £69.99.

While those prices aren't quite as low as we've seen them before, we've only witnessed cheaper costs over the Black Friday sales period. That makes these offers well worth a look if you're after a smart home upgrade right now.

From smart speakers to Alexa-enabled true wireless earbuds, you'll find plenty of Amazon Echo deals available today, and we're rounding them all up just below.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Amazon Echo deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

The previous generation Amazon Echo Dot is up for £24.99 right now. You're dropping some of the newer features on the fourth generation, but if you're after a cheap smart speaker you'll still get full Alexa access on here at £10 less than the new model.





View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot is available for £34.99 this weekend - £15 off the usual price of the smart speaker. You're getting a better sound quality here and that larger globe design as well.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 was £39.99 briefly over Black Friday, however, you'll find it for just £10 off this record low price this weekend. That's perfect if you want to add a display to your Alexa smart home, offering up access to your Ring video doorbell and touchscreen controls over smart thermostats.

View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation + Philips Hue smart bulb: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The full Amazon Echo has also taken a redesign in the last year, and you can grab it with a free Philips Hue smart bulb this week. That means you can get started with smart lighting and a high quality smart speaker for a reduced price right now.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Want your virtual assistant with you wherever you are? The Amazon Echo Buds offer up the full Alexa experience in a pair of true wireless earbuds. You can grab these headphones for under £100 right now as well, thanks to a £20 discount in the latest Amazon Echo deals.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Studio this week, bringing the powerful smart speaker down to within £10 of its lowest price yet. We'd keep an eye on this one then, as we did see it drop to £149.99 in July but this is still an excellent price if you don't want to spend your year checking Amazon.

View Deal

More Amazon Echo deals

You'll find plenty of smart home deals available on a range of products right now, but as well as Amazon's own line you can also check out the latest Google Home sales.