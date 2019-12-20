There's still time to pick up a £59 Amazon Echo deal in early Boxing Day sales

This Amazon Echo deal has returned just in time for early Boxing Day sales. We're seeing the fantastic third-generation smart speaker back down to its Black Friday price this week, so if you had your eye on this cheap Echo deal but didn't quite manage to snag one for yourself, you're in the luck. Stock has been flying off the shelves at this price, but you can still find an Amazon Echo for just £59.99 at Very this week.

This is the third generation of the Amazon Echo, a larger system that offers more premium speaker quality than the Echo Dot. While it still keeps all the Alexa functionality to control your music, smart home, lists and calendars with your voice, this model also offers improved speaker specs as well as the ability to pair speakers together for stereo and multi-room sound. You're getting powerful, 360-degree audio in the latest 2019 iteration of the Amazon Echo.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, the Amazon Echo price had been set at £89.99. When Amazon discounted the smart speaker for their Black Friday sales, that £59.99 price tag was enough to run them out of stock for the forseeable future. This Amazon Echo deal is now available in the Boxing Day sales, however, as Very still has stock remaining on the Charcoal model.

The new and improved Amazon Echo offers powerful sound quality and new audio features to bring your music to life with full Alexa integration across your home. This is a fantastic price on the 2019 model, with stock remaining at Very if you missed it the first time round.

